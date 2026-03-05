Princess Kate Loves This Do-It-All Clutch So Much, She Owns it in 15 Colors
The Princess of Wales can't get enough of Emmy London's versatile Natasha bag.
Princess Kate knows what she likes, whether it’s wearing her favorite Gianvito Rossi pumps in a rainbow of colors or buying the same Alexander McQueen blazer in multiple shades. But when it comes to handbags, there’s one clutch that gets the royal stamp of approval.
The Princess of Wales brought one of her favorite bags for an outing in Leicester, England on March 5, carrying the Emmy London Natasha Clutch in saddle brown suede along with the brand’s matching pumps. While she’s only carried this particular bag on one other occasion in 2021, it happens to be part of the royal’s huge collection of Natasha clutches.
Along with her brown bag, Kate owns a whopping 14 other colors of the British brand’s versatile clutch bags, and she’s brought them everywhere from the annual Commonwealth Day church service to a Bahamian fish fry.
The $615 Emmy London design, which also comes with a removable chain strap, has proven to be the Princess of Wales’s favorite bag since 2012, when she first carried a dark gray version.
And while she owns the clutch in a range of neutral colors like beige, black and brown, Kate has also carried bold hues such as Barbie pink, cobalt blue and lipstick red. Like she did on March 5, the Princess of Wales tends to style the bag with Emmy London's matching shoes, which she owns in variations ranging from classic stiletto pumps to chunky block heels.
With the Natasha clutch offered in 28 colors (and counting), it's only a matter of time before Princess Kate picks up a new style to add to her royal wardrobe. In the meantime, shop some of her favorites below.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.