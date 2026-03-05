Princess Kate Loves This Do-It-All Clutch So Much, She Owns it in 15 Colors

Princess Kate knows what she likes, whether it’s wearing her favorite Gianvito Rossi pumps in a rainbow of colors or buying the same Alexander McQueen blazer in multiple shades. But when it comes to handbags, there’s one clutch that gets the royal stamp of approval.

The Princess of Wales brought one of her favorite bags for an outing in Leicester, England on March 5, carrying the Emmy London Natasha Clutch in saddle brown suede along with the brand’s matching pumps. While she’s only carried this particular bag on one other occasion in 2021, it happens to be part of the royal’s huge collection of Natasha clutches.

Princess Kate carries the Emmy London Natasha bag in saddle brown suede on March 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with her brown bag, Kate owns a whopping 14 other colors of the British brand’s versatile clutch bags, and she’s brought them everywhere from the annual Commonwealth Day church service to a Bahamian fish fry.

The $615 Emmy London design, which also comes with a removable chain strap, has proven to be the Princess of Wales’s favorite bag since 2012, when she first carried a dark gray version.

The Princess of Wales carries the Natasha bag in Cupcake during a 2022 visit to the Bahamas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emmy London Natasha Cupcake Suede Clutch Bag $615 at Emmy London

And while she owns the clutch in a range of neutral colors like beige, black and brown, Kate has also carried bold hues such as Barbie pink, cobalt blue and lipstick red. Like she did on March 5, the Princess of Wales tends to style the bag with Emmy London's matching shoes, which she owns in variations ranging from classic stiletto pumps to chunky block heels.

With the Natasha clutch offered in 28 colors (and counting), it's only a matter of time before Princess Kate picks up a new style to add to her royal wardrobe. In the meantime, shop some of her favorites below.

Princess Kate carries a cobalt suede Emmy London bag for Easter 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink Suede Clutch Bag Natasha Blush Suede £615 at Emmy London

Emmy London Natasha Navy Suede Clutch Bag $615 at Emmy London

