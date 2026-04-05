Royal Bride-to-Be Harriet Sperling Embraces Polka Dots as Her Daughter Makes First Royal Family Appearance on Easter Sunday 2026
Peter Phillips's fiancée wore four of Princess Kate's favorite brands for the occasion.
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Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, is set to marry his fiancée Harriet Sperling on June 6. As their royal wedding date fast approaches, the loved-up couple attended the Royal Family's annual Easter Matins church service at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. And for the first time ever, Sperling's daughter, 15-year-old Georgina, attended a royal engagement alongside her mom.
For the occasion, Sperling followed in Princess Kate's footsteps by wearing a coordinated blouse and skirt set from royally-approved brand Beulah London. The polka-dot outfit was a striking shade of cornflower blue, and the NHS nurse accessorized the look with a matching hat—the Chelsea Beret in Blue by Jane Taylor. Taylor, of course, is a designer who has worked with the Princess of Wales on multiple occasions.
For jewelry, Sperling opted for a pair of pearl and diamond earrings by Kiki McDonough—another brand beloved by Princess Kate. Phillips's fiancée also tapped a matching clutch and pumps from Kate-approved label Emmy London, both in the perfect shade of powder blue.Article continues below
Outside the service, Phillips and Sperling gazed at each other in the most adorable way. Clearly, this royal couple is more than ready to tie the knot in two months.
Phillips was also joined by his two daughters, 15-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Isla, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly. Sperling's daughter, Georgina, was pictured walking alongside Savannah and Isla, as well as Princess Anne and the Princess Royal's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
For Easter Sunday, Georgina wore a short-sleeve navy blazer with a long brown skirt.
Following a successful Easter Matins service, Sperling and daughter Georgina appear to be ready for their official introduction into Royal Family life.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.