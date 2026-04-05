Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, is set to marry his fiancée Harriet Sperling on June 6. As their royal wedding date fast approaches, the loved-up couple attended the Royal Family's annual Easter Matins church service at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. And for the first time ever, Sperling's daughter, 15-year-old Georgina, attended a royal engagement alongside her mom.

For the occasion, Sperling followed in Princess Kate's footsteps by wearing a coordinated blouse and skirt set from royally-approved brand Beulah London. The polka-dot outfit was a striking shade of cornflower blue, and the NHS nurse accessorized the look with a matching hat—the Chelsea Beret in Blue by Jane Taylor. Taylor, of course, is a designer who has worked with the Princess of Wales on multiple occasions.

For jewelry, Sperling opted for a pair of pearl and diamond earrings by Kiki McDonough—another brand beloved by Princess Kate. Phillips's fiancée also tapped a matching clutch and pumps from Kate-approved label Emmy London, both in the perfect shade of powder blue.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Outside the service, Phillips and Sperling gazed at each other in the most adorable way. Clearly, this royal couple is more than ready to tie the knot in two months.

Phillips and Sperling gazed at each other in the most adorable way. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Phillips was also joined by his two daughters, 15-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Isla, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly . Sperling's daughter, Georgina, was pictured walking alongside Savannah and Isla, as well as Princess Anne and the Princess Royal's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Harriet Sperling's daughter walks next to Sir Timothy Laurence. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling's daughter is seen walking next to Princess Anne, and directly behind Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate. (Image credit: Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

For Easter Sunday, Georgina wore a short-sleeve navy blazer with a long brown skirt.

Harriet Sperling's daughter walks behind Princess. (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Following a successful Easter Matins service, Sperling and daughter Georgina appear to be ready for their official introduction into Royal Family life.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Outfits Inspired by Harriet Sperling