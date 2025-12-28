Former Royal Aid Revealed How the Royals Spend “Magical” Days Between Christmas and New Year’s at Sandringham

For the Royal Family, Christmas is synonymous with Sandringham. With the Prince and Princess of Wales staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, nearby, and other members of the Royal Family bunking up in the monarch’s expansive 29-bedroom country house, it is a huge festive family gathering. “The house is buzzing, and I love to hear the children running around, laughing and playing. It looks magical, too, with the tree and all the Christmas decorations,” wrote Angela Kelly in her memoir, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Angela Kelly used to be the late Queen Elizabeth II’s right-hand woman, even helping to break in Her Majesty’s shoes. She accompanied the late Queen to Sandringham for many Christmases, and gave unique insights into the Christmas period, between the iconic walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day to their return to London in January or February. “Like Balmoral [in Scotland], Sandringham is for holidays, although spending time at either house isn’t all that relaxing, as there is a lot to do and many events to attend," Kelly wrote. “The Queen is just as busy as she would be in London, with more guests to entertain."

Sandringham House has 29 bedrooms, perfect for hosting royal Christmases. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the Royal Family gather to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you thought Prince William and Princess Kate were spending their Christmas break eating junk and watching rubbish, you’d be wrong. There is often a shooting party every day, with plenty of dinners, dog walks, and festive family get-togethers throughout the week. “There may be several outfit changes in one day––it could be as many as five or even up to seven,” Kelly revealed.

Despite the unpredictable weather, many of these events continue rain-or-shine, so guests need to pack accordingly. Kelly wrote that the weather “can change so quickly around Sandringham. It can be beautiful one day and freezing the next.”