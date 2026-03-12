Customers at London’s Borough Market most likely didn’t expect Prince William and Princess Kate to serve them their coffee on March 12, but for the Prince and Princess of Wales, it’s all part of their plan to make the monarchy “more relatable and personable.” Speaking to Marie Claire, royal editor and biographer Russell Myers says that the couple have a strong idea of how they “want to take” the Royal Family in the future—and it’s a long way off from how The Firm was run in the past.

Myers—whose new book William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, was released March 10—says that although Princess Kate didn’t grow up in the royal world, she “has taken an excellent approach to her life” as the future Queen.

“She has worked hard behind the scenes to get to know the institution and how it matters to the public,” he shares. “This hasn't happened overnight, but through more than a decade of studying the intricate nature of where the monarchy is now and the direction that both William and her want to take it in the future.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales serve customers at London's Borough Market on March 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent arrest and Princess Kate’s more grounded approach to royal life, Myers says that William and Kate are careful to avoid living in a royal bubble.

“A common issue that befalls those who have exposed themselves to misconduct comes with a great sense of privilege and entitlement,” the biographer tells Marie Claire. “There is a reason we don't see this with William and Catherine, or even hear claims of such behavior, because there isn't any.”

He adds, “There is much to be said about the quiet way in which they operate, going about their public duties and private lives in a way which is more accountable to not only the people around them but the people they serve.”

Princess Kate stops for a selfie with a fan on March 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This sense of accountability was on show when more troubling allegations about the former Duke of York and Jeffrey Epstein came to light earlier this year.

In the past, the Royal Family kept a tight lid on family matters, but as Myers notes, “The days of 'never complain, never explain' are over.” He adds that Prince William and Princess Kate “recognize they need to be in tune with public feeling on a range of issues, which is why we saw them publish a statement even before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested, expressing how deeply concerned they were.”

Becoming more in touch with the public is a key priority for the couple. Whether it’s working with the homeless or snapping selfies with fans, the Prince and Princess of Wales want to serve the British people in a way that makes sense for the times.

Prince William and Princess Kate take a ride with rescue workers at the RNLI Tower Lifeboat Station in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“William and Catherine undoubtedly want to change the direction of the monarchy for the future,” Myers says. “William has spoken about ‘change for good,’ but what does this look like in reality?”

Along with making a bigger impact with fewer royal engagements, Myers explains that the Prince and Princess of Wales have changed the way “they have structured their household and their charitable endeavors” to make sure their work is not just handled efficiently, but transparently.

“We have seen the start of a more corporate-like structure which encourages accountability and transparency, which is certainly the direction that they want to take,” he shares.