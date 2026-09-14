Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Are Changing Schools After Just 2 Days Amid Security Concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pulled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of their new school in England after just two days, according to a new report from Hello! magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the choice to switch schools due to “heavy traffic” and security concerns getting there, per a representative for the Sussexes and a friend of the couple.
The Sussex family moved from Montecito, California to an undisclosed home in England on August 26, and plan to stay in the U.K. for an extended period of time as their children attend a local school. While the family didn't announce where Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, would be educated, the children have already moved to a new school.
“It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents,” a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan's told the media outlet, describing the educational facility as “perfect for them in every way.”
“They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure," the source added.
Royal editor Emily Nash of Hello! wrote that the long distance between the Sussex family's home and the school, along with "heavy traffic," contributed to their "small, private security team" being challenged on the school run. "One incident made it difficult for their vehicles to stay in convoy, which raised further concerns," she added.
A representative for the duke and duchess noted that the unnamed school isn't to blame, adding that Archie and Lilibet received "exceptional care" during their short time there.
“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," the rep noted.
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According to Hello!, Archie and Lilibet attended a "taster session" at a new school on Monday, September 14. "Prince Harry was spotted settling Lili into reception and the couple have been added to the parents' whatsapp groups," Nash reported.
Meanwhile, Meghan shared a glimpse at their new life in England on Sunday, posting an Instagram Reel featuring scenes of them fishing, riding bikes and taking walks in the woods as the duchess splashed in muddy puddles.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.