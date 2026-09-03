Royal Expert Claims William and Harry "Can't Not Engage Forever" But a Wales Family Friend Says Differently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved back to Britain for the time being, but their relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate isn't showing any signs of improvement. The brothers have not spoken in several years, and a source recently told People magazine that the Waleses are avoiding a "knee-jerk reaction" to the move. While other royal insiders have suggested that it's on Prince William to reach out and fix their relationship, the Daily Mail'sRichard Eden shared what a friend of William and Kate's said—and why he disagrees that a reconciliation should be forced.
At the moment, the Sussexes have no plans to become full-time working royals again, and it's not expected that they'll be making public appearances with the family in the near future. But Richard Kay of the Daily Mail noted, "At some stage they are going to have to engage, because they can't not engage forever."
However, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have done just that in recent years. They didn't interact at King Charles's May 2023 coronation, and the brothers avoided each other at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes's funeral in 2024. Prince Harry has also visited the U.K. several times for charity events and court appearances in recent years, but hasn't seen his brother.
"William knows that, above all, his responsibility to the monarchy, to the institution, has to take first place, so he'll have to put whatever personal differences he has to one side," Kay said. Continuing that Harry and William should "hammer out some kind of official line, even if it's sort of grip and grin in public," Kay added that "some kind of public-spirited sense of reunion between the two" would go a long way.
Kay's colleague, Richard Eden, wrote that he disagrees with his friend, noting that he thinks "the pressure being put on William and Catherine is unfair and wrong." Eden said he felt Harry and Meghan "betrayed and insulted the couple not only in their Oprah Winfrey interview but in their Netflix series, Harry's memoir Spare and in a seemingly endless stream of interviews that Harry gave."
After speaking to a friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the columnist said that the couple's plan is to "go on ignoring the Sussexes."
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"It makes no difference if Harry and Meghan are in Oxfordshire, California or Timbuktu," the insider said. "William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service. They intend to lead by example."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.