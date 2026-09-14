Grace Kelly "Understood Quiet Luxury" Before the Term Was Invented, Says Jewelry Expert

Grace Kelly died 44 years ago, succumbing to injuries from a car crash on September 14, 1982. Although her life was cut short at just 52, Princess Grace of Monaco’s legacy lives on, both in terms of her classic Hollywood movies and her fashion. Kelly’s jewels might not have always been the flashiest, but she focused on “thoughtful, versatile” pieces, as Justin Daughters, managing director at vintage and antique jewelry retailer Berganza, tells Marie Claire.
“It says a great deal about a person's style that, 44 years after her death, we're still discussing Grace Kelly's jewelry in the present tense,” Daughters says. Whether it was her original engagement ring or a simple strand of pearls, the princess didn’t rely on “the biggest or the most fashionable option available,” he notes.
“In many ways, Grace Kelly understood quiet luxury long before we had a name for it,” the jewelry pro says, adding that she leaned toward "restraint, quality and pieces chosen with a genuinely considered eye.”
When Prince Rainier III of Monaco proposed to the Hollywood star in 1956, he gave her a relatively restrained eternity band featuring rubies and diamonds to represent Monaco’s flag. It was quickly upgraded to her famous 10.48-carat ring, the style she famously wore in her last movie, High Society.
“Emerald cuts are especially appealing because their appeal comes from the proportions of the cut and high-quality stones themselves, not the amount of sparkle they have,” Daughters says of the ring. “This is exactly the type of design that ages well because it does not depend on trends that are going to fade away soon.”
But even though her second engagement ring was enormous to say the least, Daughters says the Cartier design still managed to feel effortless.
“Grace had an understanding that good jewelry should enhance the wearer and not dominate,” he shares. “She could wear a significant piece without allowing it to become the entire focus of an outfit, which is a difficult balance to achieve and one that still feels incredibly sophisticated today.”
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Princess Grace didn’t wear a tiara for her wedding day, instead opting to wear an intricate lace Juliet cap with her veil. But she did wear several tiaras over the years, including one that she received as a wedding gift: the Bains de Mer Tiara.
"The Cartier piece was designed with diamonds and ruby cabochon floral motifs, with elements that could be detached and worn afterwards as individual brooches,” Daughters says of the design, which, like her first engagement ring, represented Monaco’s national colors.
“That kind of thoughtful, versatile design is exactly what antique jewelry specialists and collectors continue to value,” Daughters says. “It demonstrates that even an important ceremonial piece can be designed with longevity and wearability in mind.”
Because of the timeless aspect of most of her pieces, Princess Grace’s jewelry has continued to stand the test of time. “What connects Grace Kelly’s jewelry and, I believe, makes her jewelry collection resonate so much with people even today, is that everything she wears seems to be carefully selected rather than simply accumulated,” Daughters says.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.