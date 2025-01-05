Prince William and Kate Middleton's Decision About Prince George's Future School Is "Pretty Much Sealed"

There's been plenty of speculation about where Prince William and Kate Middleton will send their oldest son, Prince George—who is currently 11 years old—when the times comes for him to change schools when he's 13 and leave Lambrook, the school he currently attends with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The decision is one that the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly butted heads over, with each reportedly keen for George to attend their own alma maters. For William, that means the prestigious all-boys Eton College and for Kate, it would mean George attending Marlborough College, a co-ed school that would allow George to attend the same school as both of his younger siblings when the time comes for them to leave Lambrook as well.

Reports have differed when it comes to which way the royals are leaning for the decision. OK reported in October 2023 that William's push for Eton had "finally won" after years of arguments, citing George, who "wants to be just like his father," as the deciding factor and saying that“finally gave in, she’s still heartbroken" over the decision.

Just two months later, in December 2023, The Mirror reported that after “heated debates," Marlborough had won out over Eton.

“After years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate, and King Charles, the family have made a choice,” a source told that outlet. “They’ve decided that he and sister [Princess] Charlotte will attend boarding school together. They’ll both be students at Marlborough. This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school.”

No official announcement has been made yet about where George will attend school, but The Mirror is reporting that a third option might be a dark horse contender—at least according to former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, who told OK that it's “a big year for George….I imagine the decision about where he goes next has been pretty much sealed by now. I might take a punt on Wellington College."

Bond points to a couple of key factors that might make Wellington College an "ideal" choice for the Wales children's future schooling.

“It’s only half an hour from Windsor; the pupils can board (full-time or weekly) or be day students," she explains "And, a huge plus...it’s co-educational, which means all three could go there in the future. Sounds ideal to me!”

Bond went on to say it was a "wise decision" for Will and Kate to keep their children together in their early school years—something she says "very much proved to be the case, especially during this past difficult year" amid the Princess of Wales' cancer treatments.

“It must have been a huge comfort for the three of them to be together at school when life at home was so full of anxiety (however much William and Catherine tried to shield them)," she said. "And it seems the school has protected them well and has been admirably discreet about what’s been happening. The children deserve that protection at this unnerving time for them.”