Prince Harry Says Keeping Princess Diana's "Legacy Alive" Is Something He Takes “Incredibly Seriously” as He Honors a Charity Close to Her Heart
The Duke of Sussex said his late mother "would have been horrified" that landmines still exist in the world.
The iconic image of Princess Diana walking through an Angolan minefield for charity The HALO Trust is one that sticks in many royal fans' minds, and in 2019, Prince Harry recreated his late mother's famous footsteps by taking the same walk in Huambo, Angola. Twenty-seven years later, Prince Harry reflected on how he's continuing Diana's work while speaking at a special reception for The HALO Trust on Sept. 23.
"As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously," Harry said at the event.
The reception—which was hosted during Harry's solo visit to NYC for UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week—celebrated Angola's leadership in championing landmine clearance and conservation.
"Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited Huambo. In those five years I’ve become a father for the second time," Prince Harry said, referring to his daughter, Princess Lilibet.
"And while you dont need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines," he continued.
The duke concluded his speech by praising The HALO Trust's work, inviting everyone in the room to "finish the job" and clear landmines once and for all.
The event was also attended by U.S. Senator Christopher Coons of Delaware, along with various other dignitaries and government officials.
Coons honored the Duke of Sussex for his commitment to the cause, stating, "Prince Harry, thank you for your leadership, for your heart, for your vision, for sustaining the legacy of your mother and for inspiring a whole new generation around the world to be engaged in this critical work against the scourge of land mines.”
Earlier Monday, the Duke of Sussex also honored his mother's memory, chatting with Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, and two of the charity's Legacy Award winners about how young people can make a difference in the world.
Prince Harry will continue his trip Tuesday with appearances at the United Nations as well as the Clinton Global Initiative and Travalyst.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
