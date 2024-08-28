Prince Harry Will Travel to New York Without Meghan Markle Next Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently wrapped a four day royal tour of Colombia. During the trip, Meghan paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, by wearing some of her most iconic jewelry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with Colombia's Invictus Games team, and spoke Spanish when meeting young students. Now, it's been revealed where Prince Harry will travel to for his next official engagement.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told MarieClaire.com that Harry will travel to New York City during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. While Climate Week starts on September 22, High-level Week commences on September 23. During the visit, Prince Harry "will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson said.

Perhaps most importantly, Harry will support many of his patronages and philanthropic organizations he holds dear. "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst," the spokesperson explained. The Archewell Foundation, which Prince Harry founded alongside his wife, Duchess Meghan, will also play an important role in the Duke's trip to New York.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited Colombia in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry previously revealed his desire to travel widely in support of crucial causes and organizations. "It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change," the Duke of Sussex told People back in May.

Harry also noted that attending events virtually wasn't always as meaningful as attending in person. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters," he told the publication. "Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work."

Prince Harry's trip also coincides with the third Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will be co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies in New York on September 24. Prince William is the founder and president of the Earthshot Prize, although it's unclear if he will be in attendance.

Following the success of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Colombia, fans of the couple will be eagerly awaiting the couple's next joint trip.