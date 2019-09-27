Early this morning in Angola, Prince Harry walked through a cleared mine field, much like Princess Diana did in 1997.

Prince Harry spoke about eco-tourism, and how it could take the place of their existing oil and gas industries.

When the royals released their itinerary for this current Southern Africa tour, Harry said he was "especially proud" to follow in his mother's footsteps (quite literally).

Early this morning, Prince Harry visited a mine field in Dirico, Angola, and the work of charity Halo Trust to clear the area. His walk through landmine-cleared area echoed his mother, Princess Diana, as she made a similar walk when she visited a mine field in Angola (that field has since been turned into a bustling street, so it's not the exact same area). Diana made headlines at the time, and her work was critical for establishing a worldwide ban on the explosive devices. Angola is working to be landmine-free by 2025.

During his speech, Harry had a new message for the gathered crowd, speaking to one of the most important causes he's highlighted so far on the tour—climate change. He said, "By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace and with peace comes opportunity. Eco tourism will bring more jobs to Angola in the future than its oil and gas industries." This feel so, so important to me, and an important update to the work his mother did. Royal reporter Kelly Matthews noted that Harry is 35, just the age Diana was when she made her trip.

According to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, "The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular."

The account also used Diana's original quote in 1997: "If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren."

Really sweet and wonderful.

