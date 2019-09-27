image
Prince Harry Retraced Mom Diana's Steps Walking Through a Mine Field

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Prince Harry spoke about eco-tourism, and how it could take the place of their existing oil and gas industries.

        Early this morning, Prince Harry visited a mine field in Dirico, Angola, and the work of charity Halo Trust to clear the area. His walk through landmine-cleared area echoed his mother, Princess Diana, as she made a similar walk when she visited a mine field in Angola (that field has since been turned into a bustling street, so it's not the exact same area). Diana made headlines at the time, and her work was critical for establishing a worldwide ban on the explosive devices. Angola is working to be landmine-free by 2025.

        During his speech, Harry had a new message for the gathered crowd, speaking to one of the most important causes he's highlighted so far on the tour—climate change. He said, "By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace and with peace comes opportunity. Eco tourism will bring more jobs to Angola in the future than its oil and gas industries." This feel so, so important to me, and an important update to the work his mother did. Royal reporter Kelly Matthews noted that Harry is 35, just the age Diana was when she made her trip.

        According to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, "The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular."

        The account also used Diana's original quote in 1997: "If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren."

        They also shared shots of the event:

        View this post on Instagram

        Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. • “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        And video, including of Harry remotely detonating a landmine:

        View this post on Instagram

        In Angola today The Duke of Sussex has sought to continue his mother’s legacy and highlight the ongoing threat of landmines, 22 years after The Princess of Wales did the same. The Duke joined @thehalotrust on an ex-artillery base near Dirico and as they worked to clear the area for the local community. The Duke also took time today to welcome the Luengue-Luiana National Park as the newest member of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy – Her Majesty’s (@theroyalfamily) campaign to protect forests and plant millions of trees across the globe. These forests in Angola will help protect an ancient elephant migration route, and hopefully encourage the animals back to the region. Angola, once home to over 200,000 elephants before the country's civil war, now has the potential to provide elephants with the largest home range remaining in Africa. Safe passages, or ‘elephant corridors’ will have to be created so they can return naturally, without danger to the communities or the lands themselves. The Duke has been involved in QCC projects in the UK, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, and Tonga, and firmly believes that protecting and planting trees is vital to look after the earth’s eco-system. #RoyalVisitAngola Video © SussexRoyal

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        As well as, of course, a picture of Diana:

        View this post on Instagram

        “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        And reporters shared video of him walking down the exact place his mother did:

        Really sweet and wonderful.

