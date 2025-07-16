Prince Harry shares his late mother's passion for helping to create a world free of landmines, and on Wednesday, July 16, he once again recreated Princess Diana's famous walk through an Angolan minefield. The Duke of Sussex—dressed in protective gear like his mother's—retraced Diana's steps in Angola for the second time on behalf of the same landmine clearance charity she worked with, the HALO Trust.

The Duke of Sussex became patron of the U.K.-based organization in 2019 and shortly after, took the same walk his mother did in Huambo, Angola. During his visit on Wednesday in Cuito Cuanavale, Prince Harry returned to a minefield he first visited in 2013, which was active at the time. Per the HALO Trust, the land is now completely cleared and the site of a children's safety class the duke attended. During the event, he helped teach children some tips on how to stay safe from landmines.

Although the Angolan Civil War ended in 2002, more than 1,000 minefields still remain in the area, per the charity. "Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school," the Duke of Sussex said. "Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.”

Prince Harry walked through a minefield in Cuito Cuanavale, Angola on July 16. (Image credit: Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust)

The Duke of Sussex attended a children's safety class with The HALO Trust. (Image credit: Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust )

Princess Diana's famous minefield walk took place in Huambo, Angola, in January 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry praised the country's government for their efforts on Wednesday, stating, “The Angolan government’s continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO's success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country.”

The HALO Trust—which has cleared more than 120,000 landmines since 1994—works with local communities to train men and women to clear landmines, giving them an income they can use to help rebuild their lives.

As for his own children, the Duke of Sussex recently shared that he's teaching Prince Archie, 6, about the issue of landmines and the work Archie's late grandmother did on behalf of the HALO Trust. In a clip shared during the 2025 Invictus Games, the duke spoke about explaining difficult topics to children, sharing that Archie had been asking questions about landmines.

"He then saw videos...he wanted to see videos and photographs of his grandma Diana out doing her thing for landmines all those years ago," Harry said.

