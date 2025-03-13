How Queen Camilla Secretly Supported Survivor of Shocking Rape Case

In a powerful demonstration of her ongoing commitment to supporting domestic abuse survivors, Queen Camilla has personally reached out to Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman whose harrowing story of betrayal shocked the world. The 77-year-old Queen was "tremendously affected" by Pelicot's case, in which her husband of 50 years drugged her and invited strangers to rape her over nearly a decade.

A Buckingham Palace source revealed the royal's gesture to Newsweek, explaining that for Queen Camilla, "it was very much her instigation and determination to write to express support from the highest level."

The insider added that The Queen was personally impacted by "that lady's extraordinary dignity and courage as she put herself in the public eye." Pelicot said she wanted "shame to change sides" when it comes to rape victims, which is why she waived her right to anonymity during the high-profile trial.

The private letter reflects The Queen's longtime dedication to amplifying survivors' voices and addressing issues many would prefer to keep hidden. She's visited domestic abuse centers in the U.K. and around the world to meet with survivors and volunteers, and in 2013, she launched the Wash Bag Project, providing essential toiletries to sexual assault survivors following forensic examinations.

And during the pandemic, when domestic violence rates surged alarmingly, Camilla used her platform to raise awareness through virtual engagements.

In February, Queen Camilla paid a visit to Brave Spaces, a sexual assault referral center in Exeter, England. When Sarah, a domestic abuse survivor, became emotional during a group photo, Camilla gently brought her to the front, ensuring this woman who had endured a decade of abuse stood proudly in the center.

"She's got compassion," reflected Afnan Tellesy, who received support from Brave Spaces, told Newsweek. "The idea that The Queen would come and talk to them just wouldn't have entered their minds," added program manager Jeanie Lynch, noting how transformative the royal acknowledgment was for women rebuilding their lives.

If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for free, confidential support 24/7/365. Text START to 88788, call 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) or chat online at TheHotline.org .