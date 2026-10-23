Spain's Infanta Sofia Makes a Fashion Swap That "Will Go Down in History" as She Joins Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor

Unlike Princess Kate, Queen Letizia of Spain isn’t one to wear towering pumps. The Spanish queen reportedly suffers from chronic metatarsalgia, which can be caused by prolonged wearing of high heels, and she mostly sticks to lower shoes or wedges these days. Her 19-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofía, usually follows her mother’s lead in the footwear department—but on October 22, Sofía was spotted towering over Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor in a new pair of slingbacks.
King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía attended the annual Princess of Asturias Awards Concert on Thursday night, with Sofía wearing a sleeveless, tiered blue dress and a pair of navy heels by one of Letizia's favorite designers, Magrit.
"Today's day will go down in history because they've finally allowed Infanta Sofía to wear heels," one fan joked on X, sharing a photo of the Spanish royals from the event.
The 2.4-inch style might not be as high as the Princess of Wales's go-to four-inch stilettos, but the 19-year-old appeared quite a bit taller than her petite sister and mother as they posed at the concert.
Big sister Princess Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, went with a classic black suit for the event, while Queen Letizia gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming H&M x Elie Saab collection. The queen wore a green cape-detail top from the collab, which launches in the United States on October 29, pairing it with black trousers by Carolina Herrera and a similar pair of low slingbacks as Sofía.
On Friday, it was back to flats for Infanta Sofía as she attended the Princess Of Asturias Awards ceremony with her family, including the grandmother she was named after, Queen Sofía.
Infanta Sofía wore a new navy slip dress by Bruna Augusta for the awards, adding asheer navy cape by Bruna Daniella on top, per UFO No More.
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Princess Leonor chose a berry-colored dress with a full skirt by Hannibal Laguna, while Queen Letizia sported a long-sleeved black dress. All three royal women coordinated in pointy flats, while King Felipe's mother, Queen Sofía, wore a low block heel with her ivory trouser suit.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.