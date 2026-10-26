Infanta Sofia Swaps Her Heels for Sneakers as She Gives Tumbling Mom Queen Letizia a Helping Hand

The Spanish royal family wrapped up a busy week by presenting the Exemplary Town of Asturias Award on October 24, and Infanta Sofía was on hand to check on her mother when Queen Letizia took an unexpected fall. The 19-year-old wore two different sleek blue dresses to celebrate the Princess of Asturias awards last week, but she traded slingbacks for sneakers for an eventful day on the water.
King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía visited the town of Llanes, Spain to honor the Santa Ana Fishermen's Guild, boarding a boat during their adventure on the coast. In a video shared by HOLA! magazine, the Spanish queen is seen slipping and tumbling to the ground on deck as Sofía rushes over to check on her.
“Her Majesty the Queen has not suffered any injury and is carrying out her usual activities as normal," a palace source told People following the incident.
The Spanish royals took part in the annual Princess of Asturias awards and concert last week, with 19-year-old Sofía swapping her usual wedges or flats for a pair of slingback heels. But on Saturday, she slipped into sneakers and jeans for her event on the water, adding a brown suede bomber jacket and blue sweater to her outfit.
Although Queen Letizia also chose sensible footwear, the rough seas were no match for her lug-soled brown shoes. She appeared unbothered by her hard fall, carrying on with the family's day of events, which included greeting members of the public and the families of fishermen and sailors who died in their line of work.
The Spanish queen dressed in a crisp white shirt under an oatmeal collared sweater, choosing a pair of dark jeans for the family's visit to the coast. Meanwhile, Princess Leonor, who is the Princess of Asturias, also wore dark jeans, bundling up in a navy sweater and waxed jacket with gold jewelry.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.