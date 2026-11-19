The Daily Mail’s royal editor, Rebecca English, was in Mumbai this week for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s first joint overseas tour in four years, and despite stealing the show in her beaded Mahima Mahajan dress, English wrote that Princess Kate feels most comfortable at home.
“Friends tell me she would be far happier in her jeans doing the school run or walking her dogs in the English countryside than at any glitzy showbiz event,” the royal editor noted.
The Earthshot Prize, of course, is far from a "showbiz event," with the innovative environmental awards being one of Prince William's proudest achievements. But English wrote that the princess "has slowly come to terms with the dichotomy of her life, balancing her public role while fiercely working to maintain her family’s private life."
"In other words she is happy to put on her gladrags when King and country demand she embrace the role and, when they don’t, well it’s muddy boots on and not a tiara in sight," English added.
The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to a new Windsor home, Forest Lodge, last fall, and the couple is careful to be "hands-on" with their children whenever possible. GB News correspondent Cameron Walker reported that the Waleses are unlikely to replicate the lengthy royal tours of the past due to their family.
“Unlike previous generations of the Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine place a huge importance on being hands-on parents, and are reluctant to be away from their children for more than a couple of days," he wrote.
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Although she's not the most comfortable with red (or green) carpet events or public speaking, the Princess of Wales delivered a short address at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, with English noting that there was "only the merest hint of a tremble in her voice."
She added that for the princess, "there’s been, dare I say it, a new sense of confidence that hasn’t always been present, or at least not for a long while." Perhaps green carpets aren't so bad.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.