Princess Leonor looked every inch the future queen as she celebrated a major military occasion in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, January 6—and her proud parents were right by her side.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were joined by their eldest daughter to mark Military Easter, the official start of the military year, at the palace. As the heir to the throne, 20-year-old Leonor is known as the Princess of Asturias, and she's been training with the Spanish Armed Forces since 2023 in preparation for her future role as commander-in-chief.

As a member of the Armed Forces, Leonor wore a blue military uniform like her father's for the event, pairing it with a pale blue sash designating the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III. The Princess of Asturias balanced her buttoned-up uniform with glowing pink makeup, wearing rosy eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop.

Princess Leonor wore glowing pink makeup to mark Military Easter on January 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Felipe and Princess Leonor wore coordinating uniforms. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess was joined by her mother, Queen Letizia, at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She added a hint of pink to her cheeks, wearing a pale blush color on her lips and pulling her hair back in a braided bun. Princess Leonor finished off her outfit with a pair of tiny diamond studs and white gloves.

Tuesday marked Princess Leonor's third time at the annual event, joining her parents for her debut at Military Easter in 2024 once she began training with the Army. The Princess of Asturias is receiving training with each branch of the military in order to expose her to all facets of the Spanish Armed Forces.

As for Queen Letizia, she kept her outfit classic in black and white, wearing a pleated Nina Ricci blouse and a black maxi skirt by the designer. The Spanish queen added some extra glamour once outside, bundling up in a black fur coat.