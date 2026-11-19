Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twins are growing up, and 11-year-old Princess Gabriella coordinated with her mother as she made her first appearance at a special church mass for Monaco’s National Day on November 19.
Gabriella and her brother, Prince Jacques, wore formal outfits for the mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate, with Jacques matching dad Prince Albert in a miniature military uniform and Princess Charlene and her daughter coordinating in ivory outfits.
The preteen princess wore a cream coat dress featuring a nehru collar and intricate floral embroidery covered in beads and pearls, removing the coat for a balcony appearance to reveal a matching long-sleeved dress. She finished off her outfit with Sam Edelman ballet flats and classic pearl stud earrings.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlene wore a trouser suit version of the outfit, pairing ivory pants with a collarless ivory blazer covered in the same floral detail as Gabriella’s coat.
The former Olympic swimmer accessorized with matching pumps, an ivory fascinator with leaf detail and branch-like diamond earrings.
The princess swapped her power suit for an evening gown later that evening, changing into a shimmering gold Elie Saabdress for the annual National Day Gala.
The bespoke gown is a long-sleeved version of a strapless runway design, with Charlene's heavily-beaded dress featuring a gradient sunburst design that trails from gold to silver at the hem. She let her dress do the talking, going accessory-free with the exception of a two-toned pair of diamond drop earrings.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.