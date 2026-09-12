One Princess Is "Setting the Blueprint" for Future Royals and Insists on Being "Treated Like a Normal" Student at University

Per the Daily Mail, "Despite her key position in the Spanish Royal Family, the daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia is set to be deliberately 'treated like a normal' student during her university tenure."
The university's rector told the outlet, "The royal household has made it very easy for us. Nothing changes."
Notably, according to the newspaper, "Despite their key roles in the Spanish monarchy, both Leonor and [her sister] Sofia have been deliberately kept out of the limelight—with a particular emphasis placed on their education by their parents."