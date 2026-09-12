One Princess Is "Setting the Blueprint" for Future Royals and Insists on Being "Treated Like a Normal" Student at University

"Nothing changes."

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Crown Princess Leonor of Spain arrives at Carlos III University on September 07, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
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Alongside their roles as Royal Family members, Prince William and Princess Kate have been attempting to give their children a relatively normal life. And in Europe, multiple royals are seemingly determined to experience life outside of the constraints of their official titles.

One such royal is Princess Leonor of Spain, who just so happens to be the heir to the Spanish throne.

Per the Daily Mail, "Despite her key position in the Spanish Royal Family, the daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia is set to be deliberately 'treated like a normal' student during her university tenure."

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The university's rector told the outlet, "The royal household has made it very easy for us. Nothing changes."

Notably, according to the newspaper, "Despite their key roles in the Spanish monarchy, both Leonor and [her sister] Sofia have been deliberately kept out of the limelight—with a particular emphasis placed on their education by their parents."

Queen Sofia walking on the arm of Princess Leonor, wearing a blue and white dress

Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Leonor's style is also a hot topic, with the future monarch wearing on-trend sneakers and jeans for her first day at Carlos III University in Madrid, Spain on September 7.

Notably, Princess Leonor's Mexico 66 Sneakers in Birch/Peacoat hail from Onitsuka Tiger—a brand beloved by celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain arrives at Carlos III University on September 07, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Princess Leonor arriving at university wearing Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Even though she will one day be the queen of Spain, Princess Leonor appears to be enjoying her time as a college student. And who can blame her?

Shop Sneakers Inspired by Princess Leonor

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.