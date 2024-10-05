James Middleton Shares What Makes Him "Most Proud" When it Comes to Sister Princess Kate

James Middleton is opening up about the pride he has in his sister, Princess Kate.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Middleton — who is busy promoting his new book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life — talked candidly about the pressures his sister faces as the Princess of Wales and how taken aback he is by her grace under pressure.

“Catherine is very much on a public stage and I’m in awe of a lot of the things she does,” Middleton told the publication for its latest issue. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is that she’s still the same person that I grew up with.”

Princess Kate's ability to remain down-to-earth amid so much social pressure is commendable, especially in the wake of her public cancer diagnosis and treatment. According to Middleton, his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton Matthews were always a source of guidance and support during their shared childhood.

Pippa and Kate Middleton wave at the Goring Hotel in London on April 28, 2011, and James Middleton wears a blue beret while posing with his baby son Inigo. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Instagram/jmidy)

“Growing up surrounded by three strong, capable women felt like having three mothers, and I would rely on Catherine and Pippa for advice,” the proud brother writes in his memoire Meet Ella. "They never dismissed me as their little squirt of a brother who wasn’t worthy of their attention. On the contrary, they let me join in their games and included me in their friendships — they still do to this day.”

In a recent episode of Bryony Gordon's podcast, " The Life of Bryony ," James revealed how his siblings also impacted his mental health journey, especially during some of his lowest points when, according to his memoire, he experienced suicidal ideation.

"For much of the early part of my depression before I got help, I was pushing them away," James explained, according to Express . "And I think sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Once I'd sort of started the process, I understood everything a little bit more," he continued at the time. "And it was, you know, my therapist suggested getting my family involved and I wasn't quite ready to discuss with my parents at that point, but it was with my sisters who I think, you know, we're close siblings."

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) A photo posted by on

Middleton then detailed his reaction to his sister, Princess Kate, after she confronted him about his debilitation depression.

"That was just so powerful for me in that step of recovery because they weren't being judgmental, they were really trying to help, and they could have, postponed it, delayed it, they both had their own busy lives and, they were with their grown-up brother who was struggling and it was a very moving moment that for me," he said at the time.

In his book, Middleton details how Prince William and Princess Kate's past mental health advocacy helped them to better understand what he was going through.

"I am grateful to Catherine and William, whose work in the field of mental health has given them valuable knowledge and ­understanding," Middleton writes. "My parents rely on them, and Pippa, to try to breach the impenetrable wall of my silence."