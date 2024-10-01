James Middleton "Burst Into Tears" When Confronted by Princess Kate About His Depression

"Sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help."

James Middleton with a beard and wearing a scarf and Kate Middleton wearing a cream sweater dress and looking sad, with long bouncy hair
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images/David M. Benett/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

James Middleton, Princess Kate's brother, has released his first book, in which he discusses everything from his interactions with Queen Elizabeth to his beloved dogs. Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life also frankly talks about James' experiences with depression, and how his sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton, helped him.

During the September 30 episode of Bryony Gordon's podcast, "The Life of Bryony," James revealed how his siblings impacted his mental health journey.

"For much of the early part of my depression before I got help, I was pushing them away," James explained (via the Express). "And I think sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help."

He continued, "Once I'd sort of started the process, I understood everything a little bit more. And it was, you know, my therapist suggested getting my family involved and I wasn't quite ready to discuss with my parents at that point, but it was with my sisters who I think, you know, we're close siblings."

Pippa Middleton smiles at brother James Middleton at the Wimbledon tennis championships on June 24, 2013

Pippa and James Middleton attend Wimbledon on June 24, 2013.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

James then explained how he "burst into tears" when finally talking to Kate and Pippa about his depression, revealing that he felt "so much love" from them.

The Meet Ella author explained, "That was just so powerful for me in that step of recovery because they weren't being judgmental, they were really trying to help, and they could have, postponed it, delayed it, they both had their own busy lives and, they were with their grown-up brother who was struggling and it was a very moving moment that for me."

The important conversation between the three siblings was life-changing for James for many reasons.

"I can't really remember what we spoke about, but I remember the emotion and the feeling I had and the questions that they were asking, they were asking questions to help them understand," he said on the podcast.

"That was wonderful to hear, rather than just being told," James noted of his sisters' reactions. "And it was an understanding and learning journey for me, too."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Princess Catherine
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire

