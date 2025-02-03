Joan Collins Speaks Out on Playing "Unfairly Treated" Wallis Simpson in New Royal Biopic

Dame Joan Collins is stepping into some controversial royal shoes, and she couldn't be more thrilled about it. The legendary actress, 91, shared on Instagram last week that she's set to portray Wallis Simpson in the new movie The Bitter End—and in an interview with the Guardian, she shared her thoughts on the late Duchess of Windsor's turbulent life.

"I'm delighted to be playing #wallissimpson the #duchessofwindsor in an untold story about her final years, to start shooting soon in London and Paris," Collins penned on Instagram Jan. 29, sharing side-by-side photos of herself and Simpson.

For those who need a quick royal refresher: Simpson was the American divorcee who sparked what might be the OG modern royal scandal when King Edward VIII chose love over the crown. His 1936 abdication sent shockwaves through Britain and transformed the monarchy forever, making his brother (Queen Elizabeth's father) the new King.

Per the Guardian, Collins shared that the script was written with her in mind. "It's the true story of the last years of the Duchess of Windsor after the Duke dies," she told the outlet, adding that audiences will see Simpson's journey from a vibrant socialite surrounded by admirers to a woman grappling with challenging circumstances.

Collins took part in the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She was abused by this woman who took her over and took away her objects, her money, and left her practically destitute," Collins shared. "It’s a very good script and it’s a great part for me. I’ve always been fascinated by Wallis, because I think she was unfairly treated."

Simpson married the former King in 1937 and they moved to France, spending the rest of their lives isolated from the Royal Family. They remained married until Edward's death in 1972, and Simpson herself passed away in 1986.

The film, led by Four Weddings and a Funeral director Mike Newell and penned by Louise Fennell, promises to dive deep into Simpson's final chapter. "I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story," Collins shared.

A dame since 2015 and a devoted monarchist, the Dynasty actress has met Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal Family on numerous occasions through the years. She even rode in a convertible during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee Pageant, giving the crowd a very royal wave as she drove past the palace.