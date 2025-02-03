Joan Collins Speaks Out on Playing "Unfairly Treated" Wallis Simpson in New Royal Biopic
"I’ve always been fascinated by Wallis."
Dame Joan Collins is stepping into some controversial royal shoes, and she couldn't be more thrilled about it. The legendary actress, 91, shared on Instagram last week that she's set to portray Wallis Simpson in the new movie The Bitter End—and in an interview with the Guardian, she shared her thoughts on the late Duchess of Windsor's turbulent life.
"I'm delighted to be playing #wallissimpson the #duchessofwindsor in an untold story about her final years, to start shooting soon in London and Paris," Collins penned on Instagram Jan. 29, sharing side-by-side photos of herself and Simpson.
For those who need a quick royal refresher: Simpson was the American divorcee who sparked what might be the OG modern royal scandal when King Edward VIII chose love over the crown. His 1936 abdication sent shockwaves through Britain and transformed the monarchy forever, making his brother (Queen Elizabeth's father) the new King.
Per the Guardian, Collins shared that the script was written with her in mind. "It's the true story of the last years of the Duchess of Windsor after the Duke dies," she told the outlet, adding that audiences will see Simpson's journey from a vibrant socialite surrounded by admirers to a woman grappling with challenging circumstances.
Joan Collins and Wallis Simpson
A photo posted by on
"She was abused by this woman who took her over and took away her objects, her money, and left her practically destitute," Collins shared. "It’s a very good script and it’s a great part for me. I’ve always been fascinated by Wallis, because I think she was unfairly treated."
Simpson married the former King in 1937 and they moved to France, spending the rest of their lives isolated from the Royal Family. They remained married until Edward's death in 1972, and Simpson herself passed away in 1986.
The film, led by Four Weddings and a Funeral director Mike Newell and penned by Louise Fennell, promises to dive deep into Simpson's final chapter. "I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story," Collins shared.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A dame since 2015 and a devoted monarchist, the Dynasty actress has met Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal Family on numerous occasions through the years. She even rode in a convertible during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee Pageant, giving the crowd a very royal wave as she drove past the palace.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I Can't Stop Thinking About These 10 Show-Stopping Beauty Looks from the Grammys
Inspiration for days.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Entering Your Wellness Era in 2025? Here Are 15 Things to Get You Started
Even the smallest changes can make a big difference.
By Anneliese Henderson Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Tops Her Leopard Print Coat With a Cabbage Patch Kid Hat
The pregnant star paired two winter trends to create one fabulously chaotic outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published