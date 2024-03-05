Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Meghan Markle Shortly After the Release of ‘Endgame’ to “Clear the Air” and “Ease the Tension”

It seems like a lifetime ago now, but the November release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival was, at the time, about as tough as we thought it could get for the royal family. (Oh, how wrong we were—we had no idea that cancer, abdominal surgery, and the loss of a royal family member were awaiting us at the top of 2024.)
At least in the Dutch translation of the book, the Princess of Wales is named as one of the two royal family members (along with King Charles) that speculated about what skin tone the as-yet-unborn Prince Archie might have, an anecdote shared worldwide when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in an interview special with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. “[There were] also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born…and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan told Winfrey in the interview. Meghan refused to specify who specifically said the remarks because it would be “damaging” to the monarchy.
OK reports that, not long after the book came out, Kate personally called Meghan in an attempt to mend fences between the two women—a big gesture to repair a relationship that, while mostly cordial, was never particularly close.
“Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” a source said, per OK. “Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after [Prince] William’s refusal.”
OK reports that Meghan was “dismayed” by the Endgame revelations, as she “never intended” for the details to become more public than what she said in the Winfrey interview. Harry and Meghan never publicly commented on Endgame, but royal expert Jennie Bond told GB News “I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case. Because obviously, as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘Well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'"
While we will probably never know the word-for-word details of Kate’s alleged call to Meghan (nor is it, quite frankly, any of our business), The Daily Express reports that the call happened to “ease the tension” between the sisters-in-law.
After being asked to reach out to Meghan by the King, Kate “agreed because, when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously—she does what she is told,” they said. “This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his [Charles’] reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”
In a sign of that being possible, Meghan (as well as Harry) reportedly reached out to Kate upon hearing about her abdominal surgery in January, sending “get well messages” to both the Princess of Wales and the King, who at that time had a corrective procedure planned for an enlarged prostate. During that procedure, it was discovered that he had a still undisclosed type of cancer, for which he is undergoing treatment currently.
“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes,” a source speaking to The Mirror said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With a Double Runway Day
She just put the super in supermodel.
By Melony Forcier
-
Lorde's Paris Fashion Week Hiatus Is Finally Over
She attended her first show in two years.
By India Roby
-
Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Her Marriage to Fellow Actor (and Frequent Co-Star) Jesse Plemons
“I trust his opinion more than anyone.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Is Heading to Texas This Week to Talk About A Subject Close to Her Heart
Friday is International Women’s Day, a day that's always been important to her.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
After 70 Days Completely Out of the Public Eye, Princess Kate Is Finally Spotted in Public
Wearing sunglasses and a slight smile, Kate was seen today out with her mother, Carole Middleton.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have One Year Left on Their Netflix Contract and Are Showing Signs “They’re Not Overly Confident That It Will Last”
The couple brokered a five-year, $100 million deal with the streaming giant in 2020.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is “Putting Pressure” on Meghan Markle to Accompany Him to an Event in the U.K., and It’s Causing Tension In Their Marriage, Royal Expert Claims
Meghan has reportedly said in the past that she “never wants to set foot again in England.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were to Ever Return as Working Royals, They’d Have to Get Prince William’s Blessing First, Former Royal Butler Says
King Charles seems to be on board with a Sussex return, but William? That’ll be a harder sell.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Introducing Heir to the Throne Prince George to Royal Life in a Way That’s “Not Scary,” Royal Biographer Says
“There’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Hires Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s Stylist as Her “Hollywood Relaunch” Continues
Meghan isn’t known to have employed a stylist heretofore, even as a working royal.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Before Meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle “Seriously Considered Applying” to Be on This Reality Dating Show
It has become obvious this week that Meghan is a reality television aficionado.
By Rachel Burchfield