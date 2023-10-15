Princess Kate Has the Most Adorable Response to a Little Girl Who Is Disappointed in Her Outfit Choice

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Princess of Wales is one of the most fashionable women in the world, but sometimes (although very, very rarely, if we’re honest), her outfits are a miss—as was the case to one little girl in Cumbria, who expected Kate to be dressed, well, a little more princess-y.
Per The Mirror, for the visit—in which Kate and William traveled to Cumbria to celebrate the “resilience and split” of farming communities—Kate wore an olive jacket by Troy London over a white shirt and grey jumper with black skinny jeans and suede hiking boots by Chloe. But one little girl wasn’t impressed, specifically that Kate wasn’t dressed like Elsa from Frozen.
The girl and her sister presented Kate with flowers and shook her hand. The little girl’s dad said, “It’s a princess. You love princesses!” He then turned to Kate and said, “She wanted to know if you’d be wearing your Princess Elsa dress.”
Kate—ever skilled at working with children—adorably replied, “I know. I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.” Classic.
Also while visiting Cumbria, William and Kate spent time in the Market Square, meeting members of the public gathered outside. Among the many gathered to greet the couple? A seven-month-old English Springer Spaniel—named Prince Harry. Just another day at work for the Princess of Wales.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Broke Up Because of a Row That Made Them “Reevaluate Their Relationship”—and Now We Know What It Was About
William reportedly dumped Kate on the phone while she was at work back in 2007.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George Marks a Milestone with Dad Prince William Yesterday in France, Attending His First Sporting Event Abroad
Father and son took in Wales’ matchup against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Seen Vacationing on a Tiny Caribbean Island Where “Billionaires Go to Escape Millionaires”
The two were in New York City this past week hosting Archewell’s first in-person event.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Broke Up Because of a Row That Made Them “Reevaluate Their Relationship”—and Now We Know What It Was About
William reportedly dumped Kate on the phone while she was at work back in 2007.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Thanks to a Goof on the Royal Family’s Website, We Learned That Princess Kate Will Host Her Christmas Carol Concert for the Third Year in a Row
It’s officially a Christmas tradition now!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
“There’s a Lot of Tension” Between Prince William and Princess Kate Over Whether to Send Prince George to Eton
The couple has reportedly argued about the decision for years—and one parent seems to have finally won out.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Debate Publicly About What They’re Having for Dinner—and Who’s in Charge of Cooking It
The couple and their three kids are shockingly normal when at home at Adelaide Cottage.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate is So Good at Her Job and So Famous That She “Feels Probably Quite Lonely,” Royal Expert Says
“Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history, and I think that’s worth bearing in mind.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Expert Says Princess Catherine Often Pays “Subtle Tribute” to Princess Diana Through Her Fashion Choices—But Puts Her Own Spin on It
“I don’t think they set out to be compared, if those comparisons are made.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Be Prepared for Prince William to “Shake Things Up” When He is King, Former Royal Butler Says
He is already making waves as Prince of Wales.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine’s Absence from the Earthshot Prize Awards This Year Will Leave Prince William “Kicking Himself,” Royal Expert Says
Jennie Bond calls the Princess of Wales’ choice to stay home “absolutely the right decision.”
By Rachel Burchfield