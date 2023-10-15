Princess Kate Has the Most Adorable Response to a Little Girl Who Is Disappointed in Her Outfit Choice

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales is one of the most fashionable women in the world, but sometimes (although very, very rarely, if we’re honest), her outfits are a miss—as was the case to one little girl in Cumbria, who expected Kate to be dressed, well, a little more princess-y.

Per The Mirror , for the visit—in which Kate and William traveled to Cumbria to celebrate the “resilience and split” of farming communities—Kate wore an olive jacket by Troy London over a white shirt and grey jumper with black skinny jeans and suede hiking boots by Chloe. But one little girl wasn’t impressed, specifically that Kate wasn’t dressed like Elsa from Frozen.

The girl and her sister presented Kate with flowers and shook her hand. The little girl’s dad said, “It’s a princess. You love princesses!” He then turned to Kate and said, “She wanted to know if you’d be wearing your Princess Elsa dress.”

Kate—ever skilled at working with children—adorably replied, “I know. I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.” Classic.

Also while visiting Cumbria, William and Kate spent time in the Market Square, meeting members of the public gathered outside. Among the many gathered to greet the couple? A seven-month-old English Springer Spaniel—named Prince Harry. Just another day at work for the Princess of Wales.