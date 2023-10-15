Princess Kate Has the Most Adorable Response to a Little Girl Who Is Disappointed in Her Outfit Choice

As ever, Kate handled this royal engagement with grace and class.

Kate Middleton in Cumbria
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

The Princess of Wales is one of the most fashionable women in the world, but sometimes (although very, very rarely, if we’re honest), her outfits are a miss—as was the case to one little girl in Cumbria, who expected Kate to be dressed, well, a little more princess-y.

Kate Middleton in Cumbria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton in Cumbria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton in Cumbria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per The Mirror, for the visit—in which Kate and William traveled to Cumbria to celebrate the “resilience and split” of farming communities—Kate wore an olive jacket by Troy London over a white shirt and grey jumper with black skinny jeans and suede hiking boots by Chloe. But one little girl wasn’t impressed, specifically that Kate wasn’t dressed like Elsa from Frozen.

The girl and her sister presented Kate with flowers and shook her hand. The little girl’s dad said, “It’s a princess. You love princesses!” He then turned to Kate and said, “She wanted to know if you’d be wearing your Princess Elsa dress.”

Kate Middleton in Cumbria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate—ever skilled at working with children—adorably replied, “I know. I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.” Classic.

Kate Middleton in Cumbria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also while visiting Cumbria, William and Kate spent time in the Market Square, meeting members of the public gathered outside. Among the many gathered to greet the couple? A seven-month-old English Springer Spaniel—named Prince Harry. Just another day at work for the Princess of Wales.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

