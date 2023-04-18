Kate Middleton Harbors “Resentment” Towards Meghan Markle Over the Queen’s Death, Royal Author Says

When Her late Majesty passed away at Balmoral last September, Insider reports, Kate Middleton didn’t go with her husband Prince William to bid farewell so that Meghan Markle wouldn’t go with her husband, Prince Harry. The situation has caused Kate to develop “resentment” against Meghan, royal author Robert Jobson says, speaking to Daily Telegraph Australia.

On September 8, 2022, the day of the late Queen’s death, the royal family traveled to Scotland to say a final farewell, but Kate and Meghan did not attend, although Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (and then the Countess of Wessex) was alongside her husband, Prince Edward. At the time, the BBC reported that Kate stayed behind in Windsor to accompany her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to their first day of school, which was on the same day.

But Jobson says that Charles asked Kate not to come so Harry would not bring Meghan: “Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen’s life ebbed away, but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen,” he says. “Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome, but he couldn’t say that to Harry, so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.”

Jobson adds that “Kate deliberately stayed away, but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

Harry and Meghan, who of course now reside in the U.S., happened to be in the U.K. for work during the Queen’s final days. And, while Harry will be in attendance at his father’s Coronation next month in London, Meghan will stay behind at home in California.