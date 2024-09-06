Kate Middleton Hints at Future Return to Work Amid Cancer Battle
The princess shared a rare personal message on Instagram.
Kate Middleton has been taking time off from royal duties as she recovers from cancer treatment, but on Friday, Sept. 6, she shared a rare statement about her work on social media.
The royal — who was appointed co-president of UK Scouts in 2020 alongside the Duke of Kent — penned a message on the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram Story to celebrate a new milestone in the youth organization.
"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout," she wrote, sharing UK Scouts's photo of adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields.
"The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country," the princess added.
Catherine finished her message with, "Looking forward to working with you!" and signed off with her first initial, "C."
The Princess of Wales shared the same message on X, but this time re-posted a video of Fields chatting about his experience with UK Scouts over the years.
In the clip, the new UK Chief Scout says he "was first introduced to Scouts at the age of 7" and plans to do everything in his power to "help every single community up and down the country learn those important skills for life."
Like Fields, the princess has also been involved in the organization since she was a child, having taken part in Brownies with her sister, Pippa Middleton.
She's also introduced her kids to Scouting during King Charles's coronation weekend in 2023, bringing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to join Scouts in The Big Help Out volunteering day.
Through the years, the royal has carried out numerous engagements with Scouting organizations, taking part in activities ranging from roasting marshmallows to archery and even joining some children to climb into a tiny shelter made from trees.
While the Princess of Wales hasn't given a specific timeline as for when she'll return to royal duties, she's carried out two public appearances in 2024 since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.
In June, the royal looked radiant in white for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, and she joined Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton for the Wimbledon men's finals in July.
However, some royal sources have claimed that the Princess of Wales will be re-evaluating her future duties, with one telling The Daily Beast the royal would be putting work behind family.
"Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on," the insider said, adding, "In her case, that means her kids."
The source continued that the Princess of Wales had "nothing in her diary" for the fall as of August.
As for her eventual return to the royal fold, only time will tell, but her Instagram message comes just a day after husband Prince William got back to work (and showed off his fan-favorite beard) following their summer break on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
