How Prince Louis Helped Kate Middleton Pull Off a Major Christmas Surprise for Princess Charlotte

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don't make many public appearances, but when they do, royal watchers are treated to plenty of adorable moments. The royal trio headed to their mom Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, Dec. 6, and during the event, the mom of three revealed a sweet story about how Louis kept a secret from his big sister.

Speaking to singer Paloma Faith, who performed at the concert, the Princess of Wales shared how she enlisted Prince Louis's help in pulling off a special moment for 9-year-old Charlotte. Dancers from the Royal Ballet performed during the carol service, and apparently, Princess Kate wanted Charlotte—a big ballet fan—to get a magical holiday surprise when they showed up.

In footage shared by Sky News on TikTok, Princess Kate said, "Louis knew about the dancers and was talking about them over tea." The 6-year-old asked "what's the secret?" prompting his mom to let him in on the surprise under one condition.

"I said Louis, can you keep a secret, because I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet," the royal continued. "And he said promise, promise I won't say anything."

Prince Louis kept a big surprise from his sister for a whole two weeks, according to Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever counted on a 6-year-old child to keep a surprise from being spoiled, you're probably in shock, but it turns out little Louis is an excellent secret keeper. "He's kept the secret! This is what? Maybe two weeks," the proud mom told Faith, who replied, "Very challenging."

However, Louis almost didn't make it to the concert before spilling the surprise, asking his mom on the way to school if he could reveal the dancers' participation. "And then his morning he said, 'Mummy, please can I tell her, I'm bursting!' Princess Kate revealed. "I did the drop off and he really wanted to tell her. I think, hopefully, he's kept it."

The royal added, "I don't think he's said anything."

Along with the adorable story about Louis's secret-keeping abilities, the Princess of Wales—who announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March—referenced her health struggles to Faith. "I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," she said in the TikTok video.

"The unplanned," Faith replied. Princess Kate agreed, "The unplanned, exactly. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today."