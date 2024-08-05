Princess Kate and Prince William to Spend Summer in Balmoral with Their Children

With three young children at home over the summer, Princess Kate and Prince William have their work cut out for them. Unsurprisingly, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have an important trip planned to keep their kids busy during the school break.

According to The Mail on Sunday, William and Kate are planning to spend some time at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, alongside other members of the royal family. The Prince and Princess of Wales traditionally take their children to Balmoral every summer, however, "some insiders feared this year could be different due to the princess’ health," the publication noted. Luckily, it appears as though Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will all get to enjoy their break from school on the Scottish royal estate.

Princess Kate stepped back from the spotlight in early 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer. Kate has avoided the majority of official royal events and engagements since then, though she did make a rare appearance at the Wimbledon men's tennis final alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte accompanied her mom to Wimbledon in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The news that Kate and William will spend the summer at Balmoral follows reports claiming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't invited to the family retreat. Insiders alleged to People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "snubbed," and would not be spending the summer with King Charles III and the rest of the royal family.

Meanwhile, a royal expert suggested Harry would be upset he wasn't spending summer in Scotland with his relatives. "I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the U.K. for the summer," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Closer (via the Mirror ).

Unfortunately, not getting invited to Balmoral also means Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, won't get the chance to bond with George, Charlotte, and Louis. "[H]is children would have a special relationship with their cousins" had they been invited to Scotland, Nicholl explained.