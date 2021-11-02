Today's Top Stories
Here's Kate Middleton Laughing Happily With Prince William at a Scout Event

She's revisiting her Brownie days.

By Iris Goldsztajn
glasgow, united kingdom november 01 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit alexandra park sports hub to meet with scouts from across the area and learn more about the scouts promisetotheplanet campaign on day two of cop26 on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, scotland 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference which will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been acting a bit more relaxed around each other at public events lately, as noted by a body language expert—and it's so heartwarming to witness. The latest example of this newfound ease came during a daytime event with a Glasgow Scout group as part of the COP26 climate change conference.

In one photo, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen laughing happily with her husband, and it's just lovely. Here they are sharing that sweet moment:

glasgow, united kingdom november 01 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit alexandra park sports hub to meet with scouts from across the area and learn more about the scouts promisetotheplanet campaign on day two of cop26 on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, scotland 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference which will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

And another one, this time with some kids and presumably some Scout leaders:

glasgow, scotland november 01 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge help the 105th glasgow scouts celebrate the scout assocations promisetotheplanet campaign during a visit to alexandra park sports hub on day two of cop26 on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, scotland 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference which will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by victoria stewart wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

I don't know what Middleton was laughing about, but the royal couple seemed to really enjoy their time celebrating the Scout Associations' #PromiseToThePlanet campaign generally. They helped the kids "scatter wildflower seed bombs," as reported by Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah on Twitter.

Here is the duchess preparing the seed bombs and getting her hands dirty:

glasgow, scotland november 01 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge help the 105th glasgow scouts celebrate the scout assocations promisetotheplanet campaign during a visit to alexandra park sports hub on day two of cop26 on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, scotland 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference which will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by victoria stewart wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

And here are both Cambridges scattering the seed bombs in what looks like the most eco-friendly ball game ever:

glasgow, scotland november 01 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge help the 105th glasgow scouts celebrate the scout assocations promisetotheplanet campaign during a visit to alexandra park sports hub on day two of cop26 on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, scotland 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference which will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by victoria stewart wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

They also made veggie burgers together, as reported by Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer:

glasgow, scotland november 01 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge help the 105th glasgow scouts celebrate the scout assocations promisetotheplanet campaign during a visit to alexandra park sports hub on day two of cop26 on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, scotland 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference which will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by victoria stewart wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

For the occasion, Middleton wore all black with a quilted olive green sleeveless puffer jacket—which WhatKateWore pointed out is possibly from Ganni—and striped Scout ribbons around her neck. She and her husband both wore poppy pins on their lapels as symbols of Remembrance.

The duchess was a Brownie herself as a child, and became a patron of the Scouts in 2012, according to People—so this is sure to have been a nostalgic day for her.

