Here's Kate Middleton Laughing Happily With Prince William at a Scout Event

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been acting a bit more relaxed around each other at public events lately, as noted by a body language expert—and it's so heartwarming to witness. The latest example of this newfound ease came during a daytime event with a Glasgow Scout group as part of the COP26 climate change conference.

In one photo, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen laughing happily with her husband, and it's just lovely. Here they are sharing that sweet moment:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

And another one, this time with some kids and presumably some Scout leaders:

WPA Pool Getty Images

I don't know what Middleton was laughing about, but the royal couple seemed to really enjoy their time celebrating the Scout Associations' #PromiseToThePlanet campaign generally. They helped the kids "scatter wildflower seed bombs," as reported by Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah on Twitter.

Here is the duchess preparing the seed bombs and getting her hands dirty:

WPA Pool Getty Images

And here are both Cambridges scattering the seed bombs in what looks like the most eco-friendly ball game ever:

WPA Pool Getty Images

They also made veggie burgers together, as reported by Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer:

WPA Pool Getty Images

For the occasion, Middleton wore all black with a quilted olive green sleeveless puffer jacket—which WhatKateWore pointed out is possibly from Ganni—and striped Scout ribbons around her neck. She and her husband both wore poppy pins on their lapels as symbols of Remembrance.

The duchess was a Brownie herself as a child, and became a patron of the Scouts in 2012, according to People—so this is sure to have been a nostalgic day for her.

