Kate Middleton Was Adorably Nervous When the Queen Visited Her “Back to Nature” Garden

The Chelsea Flower Show is this week, and who can forget when Kate Middleton designed a garden for the show in 2019? Yet apparently, behind the scenes, the Duchess of Cambridge was adorably nervous as she waited for grandmother-in-law the Queen to arrive at the show to see her creation—even taking part in a last-minute cleanup and stuffing twigs into her handbag to make sure everything was perfect for Her Majesty.

Kate’s “Back to Nature” garden included a hand-built treehouse and a rope swing and was inspired by Kate’s childhood. It even touchingly featured forget-me-nots, the late Princess Diana’s favorite flower. When the Queen visited the show, Kate proudly showed her around.

“But before Her Majesty arrived, a seemingly nervous Kate was eager to impress and scurried around the garden tidying up,” the Mirror reports. “And according to onlookers, she was even spotted stuffing loose twigs and leaves into her designer handbag—all to make sure everything was looking perfect.”

Fortunately, and not surprisingly, the Queen seemed to like Kate’s garden. Her Majesty is hoping to attend the Chelsea Flower Show this week alongside other royals, including granddaughter Princess Beatrice, the Mirror reports. Among the displays will be The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden, “which will feature laser-cut steel silhouettes of the monarch, surrounded by 70 planted terracotta pots, representing each year of her reign,” the Mirror writes.

The Queen has attended the Chelsea Flower Show more than 50 times over the course of her 70-year reign.