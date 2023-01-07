Kate Middleton Was Apparently Starstruck When She Met Actress Meghan Markle for the First Time

Among the many—and we do mean many—revelations in Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare? Prince William and Kate Middleton were big fans of the television show Suits (on which Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane in what is generally seen as her breakout role), and Kate was starstruck upon meeting Meghan because she was “a fan of her work,” The Daily Express reports.

OK cites leaked chapters of the book as revealing the now Prince and Princess of Wales’ “fondness for the legal drama during the early days of his [Prince Harry] and Meghan’s romance.” Harry revealed in the book that William and Kate invited him over one evening, as the couple “knew something was going on” in Harry’s personal life. After Harry revealed that yes, he had met someone, William and Kate badgered him for more details, and Harry divulged that he was dating an American actress that was on the show Suits.

“Their mouths fell open,” Harry writes. “They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said ‘F— off?’” Harry concluded that “they were regular—nay, religious—viewers of Suits.”

Despite William and Kate’s initial excitement about meeting Rachel Zane in real life, Harry said that, after he told William that Meghan was “his perfect match,” OK reports, William urged him “to slow down,” allegedly telling Harry “she’s an American actress after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

After so much buzz over its wide-ranging contents, Spare finally hits shelves this Tuesday, January 10.