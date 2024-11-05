Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
In September, Princess Kate shared the news that she'd completed preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis. Now, a royal expert has suggested that the Princess of Wales has returned to her gym routine and is only getting stronger.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson spoke with Hello! magazine about Kate Middleton's progress. He explained, "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do."
As for what royal fans can expect from the Princess in the coming months, Jobson explained, "I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes."
Jobson also discussed Princess Kate's plans for 2025, and whether she will return to a busy schedule of royal engagements.
"But rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events," Jobson told the publication. "If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."
The royal expert emphasized that Kate will continue to put her family first, instead of work. "William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don't think that necessarily signals that we're going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other," Jobson suggested.
The Prince and Princess of Wales could embark on some international royal tours next year, Jobson said.
"They will start traveling again and I expect them to do at least one tour next year," he explained, suggesting that Canada or Italy could be top of the couple's list.
"Catherine may well do a couple of solo things so that William can stay at home with the kids," Jobson predicted.
King Charles' recent royal tour of Australia and Samoa may also influence Kate's future decisions.
"Her illness has been a life-changing experience; she has changed the way she lives her life and I think she will be making her own choices," Jobson told the outlet. "Her priority is still her family."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
