Princess Kate Is "Amazingly Brave" and "Doing So Well" After Completing Cancer Treatment
Lady Frederick Windsor shared a heartwarming update on the Princess of Wales.
Princess Kate recently revealed that she'd completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Now, Kate's relative, actress Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, has shared a lovely update on the Princess of Wales in a new interview.
Speaking to Hello! magazine to discuss her work with The Big Issue Group, which aids individuals experiencing homelessness, Lady Frederick said of Princess Kate, "She's wonderful."
Winkleman continued, "I last saw her at Wimbledon; it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever. She's been amazingly brave and is doing so well."
Lady Frederick discussed King Charles III, who has been dealing with his own cancer diagnosis in 2024, in the same interview.
"Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock; it just doesn't occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do," Lady Frederick told the outlet.
She continued, "He's battling cancer and doesn't give himself a moment off— he's a hugely inspirational man."
Winkleman also reflected on what it means to be a member of the Royal Family, particularly for senior members of the clan like Princess Kate and King Charles.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"The central Royal Family work very hard," she explained. "It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."
She called the entire Royal Family "warm and supportive."
Winkleman joined the Royal Family when she married Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, on September 12, 2009. The pair wed at Hampton Court Palace, and their nuptials were attended by royals and celebrities alike, with Bryan Adams, Princess Eugenie, and Lady Gabriella Windsor in attendance, per Hello! magazine.
During her new interview with the outlet, Winkleman revealed how she met her royal husband, who initially recognized her from her role on the comedy series Peep Show.
"We left two different parties and went for the same taxi," she told the publication. "He said, 'You're Big Suze, I love you!' I laughed and asked the cab to take me somewhere. He pretended he was going to the same place, we shared the taxi and we've been together ever since."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Custom Lace Jumpsuit Is Peak Lingerie Dressing
Patou designed the nearly-naked piece for her tour.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Is Heading on a Solo Trip to Africa in October
The duke will work with his charity Sentebale to highlight youth programs in Lesotho and South Africa.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Absolutely Aces Sabrina Carpenter's Tour Dress Code
The pop star danced her heart out from box seats in a sheer sequin mini.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Theodora of Greece Marries American Matthew Kumar in Royal Wedding
The royal nuptials had previously been postponed on two separate occasions.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Gives a Rare Update on Sister Kate’s Cancer Battle
The royal sibling said Princess Kate is "getting all the right support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate are Making Their Own Royal Parenting Rules
"It's a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Former Royal Butler Reveals When the Public Might Expect to See Kate Middleton Next
"This is an occasion she would want to go to."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton Says Group Therapy Was "Easier" for Sisters Kate and Pippa After Revealing Parents Initially Blamed Themselves for His Depression
The Princess of Wales's brother shared insights on family therapy in his new memoir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Diddy’s 2011 Joke About Inviting Prince William and Prince Harry to His Wild Parties Resurfaces
"Why don't you come hang out with me?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Unusual Bedroom Location Revealed
Kensington Palace has a rather interesting floor plan.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Appeals to World Leaders at the UN Just Hours After Prince Harry's Appearance
The Prince of Wales made a video call after his brother's in-person visit.
By Kristin Contino Published