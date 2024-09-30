Princess Kate Is "Amazingly Brave" and "Doing So Well" After Completing Cancer Treatment

Princess Kate recently revealed that she'd completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Now, Kate's relative, actress Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, has shared a lovely update on the Princess of Wales in a new interview.

Speaking to Hello! magazine to discuss her work with The Big Issue Group, which aids individuals experiencing homelessness, Lady Frederick said of Princess Kate, "She's wonderful."

Winkleman continued, "I last saw her at Wimbledon; it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever. She's been amazingly brave and is doing so well."

Lady Frederick discussed King Charles III, who has been dealing with his own cancer diagnosis in 2024, in the same interview.

"Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock; it just doesn't occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do," Lady Frederick told the outlet.

Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George. (Image credit: Will Warr/Getty Images)

She continued, "He's battling cancer and doesn't give himself a moment off— he's a hugely inspirational man."

Winkleman also reflected on what it means to be a member of the Royal Family, particularly for senior members of the clan like Princess Kate and King Charles.

"The central Royal Family work very hard," she explained. "It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."

She called the entire Royal Family "warm and supportive."

Winkleman joined the Royal Family when she married Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, on September 12, 2009. The pair wed at Hampton Court Palace, and their nuptials were attended by royals and celebrities alike, with Bryan Adams, Princess Eugenie, and Lady Gabriella Windsor in attendance, per Hello! magazine.

During her new interview with the outlet, Winkleman revealed how she met her royal husband, who initially recognized her from her role on the comedy series Peep Show.

"We left two different parties and went for the same taxi," she told the publication. "He said, 'You're Big Suze, I love you!' I laughed and asked the cab to take me somewhere. He pretended he was going to the same place, we shared the taxi and we've been together ever since."