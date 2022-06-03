Kate Middleton’s Trick for Keeping Her Three Kids Calm During Trooping the Colour

Riding down the Mall in a carriage with thousands of well-wishers cheering and screaming your name would be an overwhelming experience for anyone—especially three children in particular, ages eight, seven, and four, who took part in their first Trooping the Colour carriage procession yesterday.

Of course, we’re talking about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trio Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who took part in the festivities yesterday honoring their great-grandmother (or “Gan-Gan,” as she is known) the Queen. The three rode across from their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. And, according to The Mirror , even as happy chaos swirled around them, Kate kept interjecting her voice—obviously one of the most familiar ones the kids know—to keep them calm.

“With all eyes on George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Louis, they could all be forgiven for finding the whole occasion a little overwhelming,” the outlet writes. “Kate expertly kept the three children calm as they travelled towards Horse Guards Parade by pointing out flags in the crowd and explaining where they were going.”

According to a lipreader, Kate appeared to say “This is wonderful! Look at all these people!” in an attempt to quell the kids getting overwhelmed by such a momentous event, The Mirror reports.

“Eagle-eyed viewers also saw Louis spot Prince William, who took part in the parade on horseback, exclaiming ‘Look, that’s Dad!’ from the carriage,” writes the outlet. “The Duchess was also thought to have told her children, ‘Look at these colors and all the flags!” as they passed thousands of well-wishers on the Mall, some of whom had been camping for over two days to secure a prime spot.”

Both George and Charlotte visibly mouthed “Wow” when they saw the crowds lining the procession route. George also asked mom Kate where the carriage planned on stopping.

“When the national anthem was played as the carriage entered Horse Guards Parade, the three young children respectfully bowed their heads,” The Mirror writes.

And, as Marie Claire reported on yesterday , a little squabble broke out in the carriage when Charlotte thought little brother Louis was waving too enthusiastically. It blew over quickly, and Louis kept right on waving.

“It was the first time the Cambridge children had taken part in the military parade together, and their excitement was more than understandable,” The Mirror reports.