All Three Cambridge Kids Make Carriage Debuts at Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all rode across from their mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
(Image credit: Karwai Tang / WireImage for Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

The Platinum Jubilee—celebrating Her Majesty’s historic 70 years on the throne—is a royal first. And, in that spirit, we have another significant royal first: All three of the Cambridge kids—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, made their carriage debut at the Trooping the Colour parade this morning.

Kate Middleton Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

(Image credit: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

Riding across from their mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Cambridge three waved at crowds assembled as they rode in the carriage down the Mall. Kate wore a white dress—a rewear!—from Alexander McQueen and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while her three children coordinated in blue. George wore a suit, white collared shirt, and blue tie, Charlotte donned a blue dress with sheer sleeves, and Louis wore a sailor-inspired white and blue outfit.

Though her actual birthday is in April, Trooping the Colour is the annual public celebration of the Queen’s birthday, held each year in June. This Trooping the Colour is extra significant, as it not only celebrates Her Majesty’s 96th birthday, but also her groundbreaking 70 years on the throne.

For context, the Cambridge kids’ father Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, made his own carriage debut in 1987, just weeks ahead of his fifth birthday, per PEOPLE. And the blue color theme was present even then, as the young prince wore a pale blue coat as he rode with his mother, Princess Diana, and his great-grandmother the Queen Mother, originally sitting across from them before switching to a spot between the two women (as PEOPLE suggests, perhaps for a better front-facing view). Prince Harry was four as well when he made his Trooping the Colour debut, riding alongside his brother, mother, and great-grandmother.

And, though this is the first time George, Charlotte, and Louis have taken part in the carriage procession, all of them have taken part in the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to watch the Royal Air Force flypast.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield

Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the weekend editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.  

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.