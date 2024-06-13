Kensington Palace Shuts Down the Latest Incorrect Kate Middleton Rumor

One spate of rampant, incorrect conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales and her health and well-being was enough for one year (and, really, one lifetime). Even people who couldn’t give two shakes about the royal family were dialed in and invested into the whereabouts of Kate earlier this year, in that dark period between the Palace announcing that she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 16 and Kate’s own brave announcement that she had been diagnosed with and was receiving treatment for cancer on March 22. (The type and stage of her cancer, as well as that of her father-in-law King Charles, heretofore remains unknown; Charles, following his own planned procedure at The London Clinic in January, announced his diagnosis on February 5, the same day he began treatment.)
In what we hope isn’t a second wave of Kate conspiracy mongers, the latest Kate speculation seemingly appeared out of nowhere: that she isn’t in the U.K. but is instead in Houston, Texas, undergoing treatment for cancer at that city’s famed MD Anderson Cancer Center, long considered one of the most respected centers dedicated exclusively to cancer patient care and research in the world. According to Town & Country, this theory was amplified in this now-viral TikTok, which referenced a recent Reddit post where a user shared they had heard that Kate stayed at the St. Regis Houston while in town receiving treatment.
Now, let’s stop here—if our primary sources are Reddit and TikTok, let’s pause and take a beat before we believe them. In a new story from The Houston Chronicle, a Kensington Palace representative debunked this story, saying it was false; The Chronicle also reached out to MD Anderson, which, of course, declined to comment because of patient privacy laws.
Additionally, local news station KHOU contacted the BBC, which told the outlet that their royal sources said that Kate hasn’t left the U.K. since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, which reportedly was given around February.
The understandably frustrated Palace said, when speaking to Us Weekly, that “We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”
Another conspiracy theory worth debunking? That Kate isn’t returning to royal duty at all, which a source speaking to Harper’s Bazaar called “unfair and untrue”: “There is no information about Kate’s ‘return’ because the focus at this moment in time is 100 percent on her health,” a source said. “To suggest she won’t return to her role is unfair and untrue. Conversations of that nature are just not being had. When the time is right, she will resume her work.”
Royal author Katie Nicholl said that, thankfully, the news is positive surrounding Kate’s cancer treatment and progress, and that the Princess of Wales has “turned a corner” as of late. “She’s tolerating this preventative chemotherapy better,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she had a hard time in the beginning. These are strong drugs that she’s on, but she’s tolerating it better, and she’s doing better.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Nicholl added “We’ve had reports from members of the public that she’s been out and about. I’ve heard from certain people that she’s out with the children [Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis]. That’s a really positive sign.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
What Would Lady Whistledown Say About a Naked Dress?
The cast of 'Bridgerton' stretches the "regencycore" definition at their latest premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Letizia's Chic Tweed Jacket Has a Poignant Backstory
She's looking as polished as ever.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Wow, the Shopbop Summer Sale Is Epic—30 Discounted Items That Are So Chic
Up to 50% off here.
By Bobby Schuessler Published
-
King Charles Would Be “Delighted” to Have Kate Middleton Return to Royal Duties for Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance on Saturday
If her health allows her to appear on the public stage, “It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward,” according to an expert.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Palace Is Doing Everything It Can to Avoid Another “Out of Control” Conspiracy Theory Crisis Surrounding Kate Middleton, Royal Expert Says
As rumblings begin to stir surrounding when the Princess of Wales will return to public duty, the Firm desperately doesn’t want what happened earlier this year to repeat itself.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Middleton’s New Normal Post-Cancer Diagnosis May Mean “She May Never Come Back In the Role That People Saw Her In Before”
Her role may look markedly different when she makes her return to public life—whenever that may be.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Is Reportedly “Considering” Making a Surprise Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance for Trooping the Colour “If She Is Feeling Well Enough”
She has reportedly turned a corner for the better within the past month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Trooping the Colour Is a Go for June 15—Will Princess Kate Be Attending?
For his part, King Charles will be there for his birthday parade, but will experience it from a different vantage point.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The News Appears to Be Good Amid Princess Kate’s Ongoing Battle with Cancer
As she continues to receive treatment, Kate has “turned a corner” for the better recently and is “feeling a lot better.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate’s “Circle of Trust Is Tiny” As She Remains Out of the Public Eye Over Two Months After Announcing Her Cancer Diagnosis
Bit by bit, Kate is resuming parts of normality, like taking part in the occasional school run for her kids.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s a Chance Princess Kate May Not Return to Public Duty Until 2025, As Her “Diary for This Year Is Empty”
Focused on her health and well-being, Kate is “just getting on with the business of getting better.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published