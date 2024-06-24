Kevin Costner Confirms That a Sequel to ‘The Bodyguard’ Was Happening with Princess Diana Starring Opposite Him—and That, After Her Death, “It Got Kind of Ugly” Between Him and the Royal Family
“The royal family kind of turned on me a little bit.”
It has long been rumored that, following the massive success of 1992’s The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, that a sequel was in the works starring Costner and, this time, Princess Diana—but that the project came to an abrupt halt following her death in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Now, Costner has not only confirmed that the movie was, in fact, set to happen, but also that, after Diana’s untimely death at just 36 years old, he got into a heated feud with the royal family after her passing, saying, per OK, that “it got kind of ugly.”
He told Howard Stern while on the host’s eponymous show that “When Diana passed, about a year later it had leaked out that I was prepping Bodyguard 2 with her,” Costner said. “And what happened was, the royal family kind of turned on me a little bit. Like, ‘No, that’s not true.’ And it got actually kind of ugly. And I let it go for a while. It just got uglier and uglier.”
Referring to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York—who then would have been newly divorced from Prince Andrew—Costner told Stern that “Finally I called up Sarah and said, ‘Sarah, you need to tell me who is leading the charge there on this thing.’ She goes, ‘No, no, no, Kev, you don’t want to talk to them.’ I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ I called them up and I said, ‘I’m telling you something, you need to stop, because it is true. And if you don’t stop, I’m gonna start. Because it was.’”
Costner detailed his plans to make The Bodyguard 2 with Diana, who, in the beginning of discussions about the project, was separated from her former husband, the then Prince Charles, at the time. (Charles and Diana separated in 1992 before eventually divorcing in 1996.)
“What had happened was I started talking to her [Diana] through Sarah, and I said, ‘Look, I’m gonna do Bodyguard 2, and I think I can build this around you. Would you be interested?’” Costner said. “And she goes, ‘Yes. My life’s about to change.’ I didn’t really go into depth with it, but I thought I understood what she was saying.” He added of the former Princess of Wales that “She was very sweet, and we talked. The second time we talked, she said ‘Is there going to be a kissing scene?’ I said, ‘Do you want there to be one?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘Then we’ll do that.’ I wasn’t going to make the full romance about her. But there was going to be a moment that we did. And she was so sweet about this.”
A quick aside: Costner recently revealed a conversation with Diana’s eldest son, Prince William, about his mother, revealing “I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, ‘What?’...and then I went ‘Okay,’” Costner said. “We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands. The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you.’”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
But, alas, The Bodyguard 2 was not to be—following Diana’s sudden death, Costner scrapped plans for the film altogether.
“I could not replace Princess Di,” he said.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Take Their Couple Style to New Heights
The pair coordinated in crochet for a London date.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Button-Up Shirt Outfits Styled Under $400
Wear these looks for practically any warm-weather occasion.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Couture Week Wardrobe Has Range
There's a casual halter top one day, a surreal naked dress the next.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Diana "Kind of Fancied" Kevin Costner, Per Prince William
This is in the running for fun fact of the century.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Hires the Same Divorce Lawyer That Prince Charles Used In His 1996 Divorce from Diana
Fiona Shackleton, known as the “steel magnolia” of lawyers, also represented Prince Andrew in his divorce from Sarah Ferguson the same year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Lip Readers Decode the Advice Queen Elizabeth Gave Princess Diana on the Buckingham Palace Balcony the Day Diana Married Prince Charles
Lip readers have also deduced what Charles said to his bride while at the altar at St. Paul’s Cathedral 43 years ago this summer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Knew the Moment Diana Asked Her to Design Her Gown That Her Life Was “Never Going to Be the Same Again”
Elizabeth Emanuel detailed the design process, noting that Diana didn’t “have any idea” about what she wanted her now-iconic dress to look like.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s A Perfectly Good Reason Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear the Spencer Tiara on Their Respective Wedding Days
Their late mother-in-law, Lady Diana Spencer, famously—and beautifully—wore her family heirloom tiara when she married Prince Charles in 1981, and wore it again multiple times throughout her royal life.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Was Underprepared and Had No Idea What She Was Getting Into When She Married Prince Charles, Friend Says: “She Was Just Trying To Do Her Best”
At the same time, neither the Firm nor Charles knew what on earth to do with Diana’s immense star quality, either.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Have Been a “Peacemaker” and Would Have Made Prince Harry Apologize to King Charles If She Were Alive, Former Royal Butler Says
“Her word would have been final.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana’s Beloved Cannes Film Festival Dress Paid Homage to Both Princess Grace of Monaco and the South of France
“As with all of Diana’s looks, a lot of thought and preparation had gone into the moment.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published