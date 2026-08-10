Former Royal Staffer Reflects on the “Only Aspect of Their Life” that King Charles and Family Can Control
The King is "very particular."
Visen Anenden served as head chef to King Charles for nearly a decade, and he said that during his “phenomenal” role, he learned “a good lesson” about sustainability and organic cooking. Anenden, who shared that The King is “extremely interested in what he eats,” revealed that for the royals, food was one area where they could always call the shots.
Speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo Online, the former royal chef said that King Charles is “a real foodie.”
“He’s very seasonal, and everything comes from the estate,” Anenden continued, adding that The King “always wants to know where something has come from, so menus were very particular.” When the royals stay at Balmoral, for example, they would eat a different style of food than at Highgrove, where “it would be what you could source from the garden.”
“You really learn how the farm-to-fork aspect works, and it’s a phenomenal lesson for a chef,” Anenden added of The King’s penchant for fresh, local food.
The former royal chef revealed that despite having access to a bountiful supply of foods, The King and Queen Camilla both show restraint with their eating. “The thing with the royals is that they don’t eat a lot,” he shared. “It was always small portions. It’s never substantial, loaded plates at all, never.”
When asked why he thought that was the case, Anenden mused that it had to do with “control.”
“They’re very conscious of their diet,” he said. “It isn’t just them, but also lots of private households I’ve worked for—they all eat small portions. It can be to do with control. People like King Charles, because they have control over the food, that’s the only aspect of their life that they can control.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.