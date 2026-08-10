Anne Hathaway Styles Cool-Mom Maternity Jeans With Summer's Most Daring Color Combination Trend
The denim is available for purchase!
Set aside all preconceived patriotic notions you have about styling red and blue in the same summer outfit. Sure, the color combination thrives on the Fourth of July, but Anne Hathaway confirmed it's no longer reserved for barbecues or fireworks displays. The cool blue and strawberry red color trends gave her maternity jeans a red carpet makeover at The End of Oak Street premiere. I bet you didn't see shades this sleek at your local celebrations and parades.
To begin her fourth round of press tour fashion for 2026, Hathaway's longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, traded The Odyssey neutrals for bright, contrasting hues. The sleeveless, mock-neck halter top from New York-based designer Prabal Gurung exposed the actor's baby bump while the silk train cascaded to the ground and trailed behind her.
In addition to eye-catching design details, the style came in a cool blue that took over the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, including Ulla Johnson and Carolina Herrera. (Could the color double as a gender reveal for the soon-to-be mom of three?)
While working the red carpet, the Oscar winner revealed the rest of her fresh-from-the-runway color combination: The halter top was lined in a rich red. While the swatch matched her bold lip and peekaboo pointy pumps to a T, its cool undertones clashed (in the best way) against the icy blue base.
The red-and-blue duo elevated her Jenny Jeans from La Ligne (a celebrity-beloved brand, thanks to Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and Pamela Anderson). It's no wonder the wallet-friendly denim made the cut: Even straight-leg supporters like Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, or Selena Gomez have embraced the return of wide-leg jeans this season.
Being a brand ambassador for Bulgari, Hathaway completed the high-low look by frosting herself in diamond earrings, rings, and bracelets from the luxury jewelry brand.
Hathaway isn't the only style setter (or celebrity mom, for that matter) to pull off the red-and-blue look. Katie Holmes and Gwyneth Paltrow previously paired strawberry with aquamarine and baby blue, respectively. Celine, McQueen, Versace, Prada, and more also featured the pairing on the runways. Most recently, guests at Copenhagen Fashion Week picked up where Spring/Summer 2026 shows left off by embracing every shade of red and blue imaginable. Meanwhile, Fashion shows from Caro Editions and Henrik Vibskov proved the colors will return come Spring/Summer 2027, too.
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If Scandi style at CPHFW has any say in the matter (and it certainly does), bright red and cool blue looks aren't going anywhere. That's not to say you have to wait until next year to sample them yourself. Peruse Hathaway-approved pieces in the trending colors now, below.
Shop the Red and Blue Color Combination Trend Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.