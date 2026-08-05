Queen Camilla "Made It Very Clear" That She Wasn't Giving Up One Aspect of Her Life When Marrying King Charles, Says Royal Expert

Queen Camilla has been married to King Charles for 21 years, and one thing the couple makes sure to prioritize in their busy schedules is having alone time. The King prefers to spend weekends at his country retreat, Highgrove House, while The Queen heads to Ray Mill House, the Wiltshire mansion she owned before marrying into the Royal Family.

On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential show, fans asked about Their Majesties’ unusual weekend arrangement, with royal editor Rebecca English explaining that keeping a retreat of her own was something extremely important to Camilla.

The Queen bought Ray Mill House after she divorced her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and the 19th-century property—which sits near the idyllic English village of Lacock—is a place where she can unwind with her children and grandchildren.

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Ray Mill House is where Queen Camilla relaxes with her family on weekends. (Image credit: Alamy)

Queen Camilla enjoys country pursuits when she's in Wiltshire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles spends weekends at Highgrove House, which is located about 30 minutes south of Ray Mill House. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There were questions about whether she would keep it on when they got married,” English said, explaining that the home needed security and would require “extra costs,” but emphasized that Queen Camilla “made very clear that she wanted to keep it.”

Although King Charles occasionally goes to Ray Mill, he mostly spends time at Highgrove, where he “potters around his gardens,” English says.

“They also live quite independent lives and I don't think it affects their relationship at all,” English said, adding that The King and Queen are “quite used to” living apart since they dated for years without living together.

“I can understand why it looks a little odd to people, but it actually works for them,” she added.