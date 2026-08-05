Queen Camilla "Made It Very Clear" That She Wasn't Giving Up One Aspect of Her Life When Marrying King Charles, Says Royal Expert
"I can understand why it looks a little odd to people," said royal editor Rebecca English.
Queen Camilla has been married to King Charles for 21 years, and one thing the couple makes sure to prioritize in their busy schedules is having alone time. The King prefers to spend weekends at his country retreat, Highgrove House, while The Queen heads to Ray Mill House, the Wiltshire mansion she owned before marrying into the Royal Family.
On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential show, fans asked about Their Majesties’ unusual weekend arrangement, with royal editor Rebecca English explaining that keeping a retreat of her own was something extremely important to Camilla.
The Queen bought Ray Mill House after she divorced her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and the 19th-century property—which sits near the idyllic English village of Lacock—is a place where she can unwind with her children and grandchildren.
“There were questions about whether she would keep it on when they got married,” English said, explaining that the home needed security and would require “extra costs,” but emphasized that Queen Camilla “made very clear that she wanted to keep it.”
Although King Charles occasionally goes to Ray Mill, he mostly spends time at Highgrove, where he “potters around his gardens,” English says.
“They also live quite independent lives and I don't think it affects their relationship at all,” English said, adding that The King and Queen are “quite used to” living apart since they dated for years without living together.
“I can understand why it looks a little odd to people, but it actually works for them,” she added.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.