King Charles Changes His Usual Breakfast Routine for One Big Event Every Year, Says Former Royal Chef

Once the calendar turns to summer, events like Royal Ascot, Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon championships once again fill the Royal Family’s diaries. But when King Charles wants to be in top form for a long day of public events, he switches up his usual start to the morning.

“The King never eats lots on Trooping the Colour,” former royal gardener Jack Stooks said. “He would try and have something healthy like cereals with nuts and fruit and some honey. He's never been known to have huge meals.”

However, King Charles typically goes for a more protein-rich breakfast on other days. Former royal chef Darren McGrady shared the recipe for The King’s favorite cheesy baked eggs on his YouTube channel , stating that Charles “could live on cheese.”

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The King and Queen are pictured at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles eggs A photo posted by on

Like most of his diet, The King's breakfast focuses on fresh, organic and locally-grown products, and he once encouraged the British public to buy local when making their own cheesy eggs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, The King (then the Prince of Wales) shared a photo of his favorite recipe on the Clarence House Instagram account, writing, “British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis.”

McGrady said that The King was “into organic food before organic was even invented,” advising that it's “best if it's all organic” when attempting to recreate King Charles's baked eggs.

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TOPICS King Charles