Jennifer Lopez's Under-$50 Free People Top Brings Copenhagen's Biggest Fashion Week Trend to L.A.
Yes, it's still available.
Neither Jennifer Lopez nor I have RSVP'd "yes" to Copenhagen Fashion Week yet. That's not to say we aren't watching the street style scene, waiting for the next Scandi-tested trend to shop. This weekend, while I sampled Bermuda shorts, Lopez looked straight off a Scandinavian Airlines flight in the white T-shirt alt that took over Denmark's capital last week: a lacy eyelet top. What's more, her Free People style is still available for purchase and retails for less than $50.
Longtime J.Lo fans know she usually heads to the Hamptons in August. This year, her go-to lightweight linen looks, airy maxi skirts, and raffia accessories appeared in California. For an afternoon stroll through the Malibu Country Market, Lopez styled the $48 Darling Dreams Cami from one of her go-to retailers for laid-back summer looks. Thanks to the style's pleated cotton poplin and scalloped lace trim, the look nailed CPHFW's leading shirt trend.
Continuing the wallet-friendly theme of Lopez's Sunday look, she paired the cami with LoveShackFancy's $295 light blue cover-up, which she wore as a semi-sheer maxi skirt. The tiered, ankle-sweeping cotton skirt doubled down on the romantic look with a smocked waistband and a peachy floral print.
The New York-based label, known for its summer dresses, isn't new to Lopez's travel rotation, either. The "Let's Get Loud" singer previously wore the label on trips to the Hamptons in 2021 and 2024 and, just last month, in Rome.
She accessorized the look with oversized sunglasses and a sold-out Valentino bag.
Similar boho-chic styles dominated the step-and-repeats outside CPHFW fêtes. Some show-goers even played with lace lining and cotton poplin cut-outs the Jennifer Lopez Way.
It didn't take this white top trend long to resurface beyond the confines of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Now that it landed in L.A., it's only a matter of time before shoppers kick white T-shirts to the curb. To partake in the end-of-summer trend, shop the lacy tops below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.