Neither Jennifer Lopez nor I have RSVP'd "yes" to Copenhagen Fashion Week yet. That's not to say we aren't watching the street style scene, waiting for the next Scandi-tested trend to shop. This weekend, while I sampled Bermuda shorts, Lopez looked straight off a Scandinavian Airlines flight in the white T-shirt alt that took over Denmark's capital last week: a lacy eyelet top. What's more, her Free People style is still available for purchase and retails for less than $50.

Longtime J.Lo fans know she usually heads to the Hamptons in August. This year, her go-to lightweight linen looks, airy maxi skirts, and raffia accessories appeared in California. For an afternoon stroll through the Malibu Country Market, Lopez styled the $48 Darling Dreams Cami from one of her go-to retailers for laid-back summer looks. Thanks to the style's pleated cotton poplin and scalloped lace trim, the look nailed CPHFW's leading shirt trend.

Jennifer Lopez joined her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, in the white lace top trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Continuing the wallet-friendly theme of Lopez's Sunday look, she paired the cami with LoveShackFancy's $295 light blue cover-up, which she wore as a semi-sheer maxi skirt. The tiered, ankle-sweeping cotton skirt doubled down on the romantic look with a smocked waistband and a peachy floral print.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

The New York-based label, known for its summer dresses, isn't new to Lopez's travel rotation, either. The "Let's Get Loud" singer previously wore the label on trips to the Hamptons in 2021 and 2024 and, just last month, in Rome.

She accessorized the look with oversized sunglasses and a sold-out Valentino bag.

Similar boho-chic styles dominated the step-and-repeats outside CPHFW fêtes. Some show-goers even played with lace lining and cotton poplin cut-outs the Jennifer Lopez Way.

A guest wore the white lace top trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't miss the lace-trimmed camisole beneath this guest's blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trend even took a sheer turn during CPHFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It didn't take this white top trend long to resurface beyond the confines of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Now that it landed in L.A., it's only a matter of time before shoppers kick white T-shirts to the curb. To partake in the end-of-summer trend, shop the lacy tops below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop White Lace Tops Inspired by Jennifer Lopez