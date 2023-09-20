King Charles Has “A Strict List of Culinary Demands” for Banquet Tonight at Palace of Versailles During State Visit to France

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking center stage today in the royal stratosphere, following big weeks for both of his sons (Prince William was in New York City earlier this week with The Earthshot Prize; Prince Harry was in Dusseldorf, Germany last week with the Invictus Games). The King and Queen are headed to France for a postponed state visit originally scheduled to happen back in March, and, The Daily Mail reports, Charles brings with him a strict list of culinary demands for a banquet at the Palace of Versailles.
“Three of the finest foie gras chefs in France will be banned from using the fattened duck delicacy when they cook for King Charles and Queen Camilla at a lavish banquet tonight,” the outlet reports. (Charles has banned the dish from being served at any royal palace in the U.K., but the ban has apparently now gone international.) “Asparagus—which was on the menu in March before the royal trip was postponed because of widespread rioting across France—has also been ruled out, because it is no longer in season.”
But don’t worry, The Daily Mail reports, because “there will be plenty of mushrooms, which are a favorite of both Charles and Camilla”—and because they “remind them of the late Queen, Elizabeth II,” a French government source said.
Michelin-starred chefs Yannick Alléno, Anne-Sophie Pic, and Pierre Hermé have finalized a menu, which was sent to London for approval. All three are well-known for using foie gras in their dishes, with pastry chef Herme even using it in his chocolate macaroons (wait, what?).
“The King has banned foie gras from his residences in Britain, so there was no possibility of him eating it in France,” they said. “He doesn’t want asparagus that is out of season either, because shipping it in is environmentally damaging, but there will be a mushroom gratin, which was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth. We understand that Charles was out foraging for mushrooms just before his mother’s death in Scotland.” (By the way, foie gras “is considered particularly cruel because it is made by force feeding ducks or geese until their livers become swollen,” The Daily Mail reports.)
In addition to foie gras, Charles “doesn’t like chocolate, he doesn’t like coffee, nor does he like garlic,” said Graham Tinsley, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team. (Camilla also hates garlic.)
Here is what did make the cut for the dinner at the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, where Her late Majesty was received during her own first state visit to France back in 1957. (Interestingly, on this visit, Queen Elizabeth ate foie gras with truffles, The Daily Express reports.) There are expected to be about 150 in attendance at the dinner, including British actresses Charlotte Rampling and Kristin Scott Thomas and French actress Catherine Deneuve.
Appetizer: Blue lobster and pot crab with a veil of fresh almonds and peppermint, created by Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French chef with three Michelin stars
Main Course: Bresse chicken with corn and a porcini mushroom gratin, cooked by Yannick Alléno
Cheese: 30-month-old Comté, Stichelton English blue
Dessert: Isfahan Persian macaroon, Pierre Hermé’s signature pudding inspired by the ancient city in Iran, and containing rose water, raspberries, and lychees
To Drink: Wines costing more than £400 per bottle will be served in three different varieties
Bon appetit!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Found: Your Fully Immersive Fall Shopping Guide
We've checked off all the boxes.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
Mindy Kaling on Why ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is “Taking Some Time”
“People feel so passionately about this.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
3 Dress Styles Fashion People Love in NYC, L.A., and Paris
I want every last one.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Queen Camilla’s Support Has Made King Charles “A Far Better Monarch,” Expert Says
“This is an important factor: love wins.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ryan Reynolds Went to “Monarchy Boot Camp” Before Meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Final Season of ‘The Crown’ Will Feature the Wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Netflix Confirms
The couple married in April 2005.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The “Most Popular Royal” May Not Be Who You Think
Recently released poll data reveals some striking information about the monarchy’s relevancy, particularly to young people.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Will King Charles and Prince Harry Meet Up While the Latter is in the U.K. This Week?
The game of “will they or won’t they” continues.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Planning a “Major Shakeup” to Household Staff, Reportedly Plans to Cut 20 Percent of Jobs
Both the King and Queen Camilla “cannot abide too many people doing the same jobs.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Has Given His Eldest Grandchild Prince George Gifts Like a £18,000 Playhouse and a Field Named in His Honor
The King is a proud grandfather to all five of his grandchildren.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Well, Those Reported King Charles and Prince Harry Peace Talks Next Month May Not Be Happening After All
The royal rollercoaster ride continues.
By Rachel Burchfield