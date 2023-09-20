King Charles Has “A Strict List of Culinary Demands” for Banquet Tonight at Palace of Versailles During State Visit to France

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are taking center stage today in the royal stratosphere, following big weeks for both of his sons (Prince William was in New York City earlier this week with The Earthshot Prize; Prince Harry was in Dusseldorf, Germany last week with the Invictus Games). The King and Queen are headed to France for a postponed state visit originally scheduled to happen back in March, and, The Daily Mail reports, Charles brings with him a strict list of culinary demands for a banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Three of the finest foie gras chefs in France will be banned from using the fattened duck delicacy when they cook for King Charles and Queen Camilla at a lavish banquet tonight,” the outlet reports. (Charles has banned the dish from being served at any royal palace in the U.K., but the ban has apparently now gone international.) “Asparagus—which was on the menu in March before the royal trip was postponed because of widespread rioting across France—has also been ruled out, because it is no longer in season.”

But don’t worry, The Daily Mail reports, because “there will be plenty of mushrooms, which are a favorite of both Charles and Camilla”—and because they “remind them of the late Queen, Elizabeth II,” a French government source said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelin-starred chefs Yannick Alléno, Anne-Sophie Pic, and Pierre Hermé have finalized a menu, which was sent to London for approval. All three are well-known for using foie gras in their dishes, with pastry chef Herme even using it in his chocolate macaroons (wait, what?).

“The King has banned foie gras from his residences in Britain, so there was no possibility of him eating it in France,” they said. “He doesn’t want asparagus that is out of season either, because shipping it in is environmentally damaging, but there will be a mushroom gratin, which was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth. We understand that Charles was out foraging for mushrooms just before his mother’s death in Scotland.” (By the way, foie gras “is considered particularly cruel because it is made by force feeding ducks or geese until their livers become swollen,” The Daily Mail reports.)

In addition to foie gras, Charles “doesn’t like chocolate, he doesn’t like coffee, nor does he like garlic,” said Graham Tinsley, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team. (Camilla also hates garlic.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is what did make the cut for the dinner at the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, where Her late Majesty was received during her own first state visit to France back in 1957. (Interestingly, on this visit, Queen Elizabeth ate foie gras with truffles, The Daily Express reports.) There are expected to be about 150 in attendance at the dinner, including British actresses Charlotte Rampling and Kristin Scott Thomas and French actress Catherine Deneuve.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appetizer: Blue lobster and pot crab with a veil of fresh almonds and peppermint, created by Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French chef with three Michelin stars

Main Course: Bresse chicken with corn and a porcini mushroom gratin, cooked by Yannick Alléno

Cheese: 30-month-old Comté, Stichelton English blue

Dessert: Isfahan Persian macaroon, Pierre Hermé’s signature pudding inspired by the ancient city in Iran, and containing rose water, raspberries, and lychees

To Drink: Wines costing more than £400 per bottle will be served in three different varieties

Bon appetit!