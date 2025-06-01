King Charles Is Reportedly "Livid" and "Devastated" That a Controversial Boxing Day Tradition Might Be Canceled
A member of staff has apparently been fired as a result.
King Charles is reportedly upset that one of his favorite Christmas traditions might be coming to an end. The Royal Family famously spends the holiday season at Sandringham, which recently encountered a security threat on account of unidentified drones. Even though Charles's relatives are likely returning to Sandringham for Christmas in 2025, one important tradition might be canceled, for good.
According to The Sun, King Charles has been "livid" as the Sandringham Boxing Day hunt might be called off, as "his royal estate is running out of pheasants to shoot." As reported by the outlet, "a series of blunders" occurred, which "left the game bird numbers dwindling at Sandringham."
A source with knowledge of the situation reportedly told the outlet, "No birds, no bang, just red faces...The King wasn't having it." Elaborating on the seriousness of the situation, The Sun explained, "[Charles] even faces calling off his annual Boxing Day shoot—and a long-serving gamekeeper at the Norfolk estate has been [fired]."
The Royal Family's history of hunting is well documented. It has long been speculated that Prince George will go hunting with his father, Prince William, as a rite of passage.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton reportedly "put her foot down" when it came to her kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis— taking part in the Royal Family's "blooding" tradition.
Prince Harry wrote about the gruesome tradition in his memoir Spare, sharing his experience of being taken hunting in Balmoral when he turned 15. In his visceral account, Harry alleged that his hunting guide took the "blooding" tradition too far, and pushed the young royal's head inside an animal carcass.
"I was shocked by his insane strength," Harry wrote in Spare, via Hello! magazine. "And by the infernal smell. My breakfast jumped up from my stomach."
As for why the Royal Family continues to partake in their annual Boxing Day hunt, The Sun wrote, "The occasion is seen as a rare chance for family bonding, despite protests from animal rights campaigners who particularly dislike children taking part."
