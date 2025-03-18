King Charles Admits to Unexpectedly Emotional Moment With Prince William: "It Reduced Me to Tears"

King Charles has always been known for his dedication to duty, but a remark Prince William once made about the Duchy of Cornwall showed how deeply his family also values The King's legacy—so much so that it "moved" the monarch to tears.

The resurfaced moment took place during an ITV documentary titled Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall. During a conversation with a second-generation farmer—which took place before his father became King—William mused (via the Mirror), "I've started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it's really important. The family angle, I really do."

The Prince of Wales is the current beneficiary of the Duchy of Cornwall, a hereditary estate that was established centuries ago to provide income for the heir to the British throne. But before his father took the throne, it was Prince Charles who profited from the vast estate, which includes land, property and various businesses.

Prince William's heartfelt words struck a chord with his father, who admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion by the exchange. "When I saw it, I couldn't believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said," King Charles shared in the documentary.

Prince William visited Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, England, in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Frankly, it reduced me tears," He added. "It did, really, because I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."

King Charles spent decades modernizing and expanding the estate to ensure it remained sustainable for future generations. Hearing Prince William acknowledge its importance and express a desire to continue his work was clearly a deeply meaningful moment for The King.

Now that Prince William is the Duke of Cornwall, he's already putting his own stamp on the Duchy. In 2024, the Prince of Wales—who has long been passionate about the issue of homelessness in the U.K.—announced a plan to build 24 homes for those in need on estate lands. According to People, the first of the houses will be completed in autumn 2025.