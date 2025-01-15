Prince William Is Dealing With "Huge Generational Pressure" as He Prepares for the Throne With Kate Middleton
"Disastrous members of the family" are reportedly "wary of his wrath."
Prince William is next in line for the British throne, and he's allegedly already planning for his future role.
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich discussed the major challenges Prince William is already facing as the heir apparent. "Prince William is dedicated to duty, as imbued in him by Queen Elizabeth II, who tutored him every Sunday regarding his royal duties," Fordwich told Fox News Digital.
As William prepares to become King when his father dies, the Prince of Wales is reportedly feeling the massive weight of his destiny. "He's also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine," Fordwich explained.
The royal expert also claimed that Prince William has no time for Prince Andrew, whom he believes "has put the family in jeopardy" due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "As a millennial, he won't and can't risk public association with disastrous members of the family who merely serve as distractions from public duty," Fordwich added.
Meanwhile, a report from InTouch suggested that Prince William is embracing his burgeoning role as monarch. "It's no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door," a so-called palace insider told the outlet. "He's not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he's already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen."
While King Charles allegedly pioneered the idea of a "slimmed-down monarchy," Prince William is apparently ready to be even stricter on how the Royal Family is run. "He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away," the insider told InTouch. "He doesn't want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the royals."
According to the insider, one of William's main focuses is the environment, "so he's pushing hard to be front and center in that respect and has put out this edict that the rest of the family needs to get on board with being as green as possible."
As a result, the Prince of Wales is allegedly hoping to limit the use of private jets. "The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm," the source claimed.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
