King Charles and Queen Camilla are in France for an official state visit, and President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted them in VERY opulent style.

The Macrons hosted a state dinner at the Versailles Palace on Wednesday, and I don't think I've ever seen anything more luxurious in my life.

Among the distinguished guests invited to the dinner were Barbie actress Emma Mackey (who is part-French), actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin), Mick Jagger, and Hugh Grant, all dressed to the nines for the gala.

Mackey stunned in a black halterneck dress with an asymmetrical skirt, paired with sky-high black sandals and a clutch bag. She wore an understated makeup look, and her hair down and blowing in the wind.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gainsbourg sported a similar look to Mackey's but opted for a mini dress instead and accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and cuff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen opted for a breathtaking navy gown with a cape by Dior. On Twitter, the French fashion house wrote, "A regal appearance.

"For the state dinner held this evening at the Château de Versailles, Queen Camilla appeared in an exquisite #DiorCouture evening gown and cape in midnight-blue silk crepe specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a masterpiece epitomizing #DiorSavoirFaire."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Held in the iconic Hall of Mirrors, the meal itself was as luxurious as the venue.

Reporter Cameron Walker tweeted, "Tonight’s State Banquet menu at the Palace of Versailles

"ENTREE

Blue lobster and crab cake with a veil of fresh almonds and rooster mint

"MAIN COURSE

Corn-flavoured Bresse poultry, cep gratin

"CHEESE

30 month Comté cheese, stilchelton

"DESSERT

Ispahan from Pierre Hermé"

Meanwhile, reporter Rebecca English revealed, "@peterallenparis reports that wines costing more than £400 a bottle will also be on the menu at Versailles tonight.

"Pol Roger cuvée Winston Churchill 2013 Champagne, Bâtard Montrachet grand cru 2018 and Château Mouton Rothschild 2004"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, many on Twitter took issue with the opulence of the gala in contrast to the current cost of living crisis and environmental goals.

"Last night's banquet for King Charles and Macron at the Palace of Versailles. They are pushing carbon-zero and 'eat ze bugs' agenda for you, but not for them..." wrote one person.

"Cost of living crisis? That’s just for the plebs. Meanwhile at the Palace of Versailles, King Charles, President Macron and various celebrities and politicians indulge in a lavish State Banquet," said another.

Oof.