Princess Kate's Next Tiara Appearance Could Be as Soon as This July After Historic Palace Event Announced
Summer sparkle incoming.
It's been a year and a half since royal fans have seen the Princess of Wales in a tiara, but that might end this summer. On Tuesday, May 13, Buckingham Palace announced that French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will be making a state visit to the United Kingdom from July 8 through 10. And although Princess Kate didn't take part in the banquet during last fall's Qatari state visit, it's possible she'll join Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla for a dazzling tiara event in July.
Although there were several white tie banquets last year, Princess Kate—who was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024—skipped the events as she was recovering from chemotherapy treatment. She missed the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception for the first time in a decade in November, and although she took part in welcoming the Amir of Qatar and his wife in December, the Princess of Wales stayed home from the evening banquet.
The last time the Princess of Wales wore a tiara was in November 2023, when she shocked royal fans by breaking the Strathmore Rose Tiara out of the vaults. The floral-themed diamond tiara hadn't been seen since the 1930s and belonged to the late Queen Mother, who received it as a wedding gift in 1923.
Princess Kate has only worn four tiaras in total during her royal career, including the aforementioned Strathmore Rose design. For her wedding day, Kate Middleton wore the Cartier Halo Tiara, but when it comes to formal occasions, the mom of three typically chooses Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, which was Princess Diana's go-to. She's also worn the delicate diamond Lotus Flower Tiara on three occasions over the years.
To celebrate this summer's state visit, the Royal Family shared a photo of The King and Queen with the Macrons on Instagram, writing, "🇫🇷🇬🇧 The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025. Their Majesties The King and Queen will host the President and Mrs Macron at Windsor Castle."
This particular state visit is historic for several reasons. The last time a French president paid an official state visit to the U.K. was nearly two decades ago, when President Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to London in March 2008. President Macron's visit is also a twist on tradition, as he'll be staying with his wife at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace, which is currently undergoing renovations.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
