King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Rome on Monday, April 7 to kick off their anticipated state visit to Italy. Although The King was briefly hospitalized in late March, Their Majesties arrived in Italy on schedule, ready to take on a busy few days of engagements (and celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary). On April 8, Queen Camilla chose a regal ensemble for a day that included visits to the Colosseum and Quirinale Palace, the official residence of the Italian president—and her historic brooch brings back memories of numerous queens who came before her.

Camilla, who wore a blue silk crepe dress and matching coat by one of her favorite designers, Fiona Clare, showed off a sparkling sapphire and diamond brooch that's steeped in history. Known as Prince Albert's Brooch, the Garrard design features an enormous oval-shaped sapphire surrounded by diamonds and per The Court Jeweller, was given by Prince Albert to Queen Victoria on their wedding night in 1840.

Victoria wore the brooch pinned to her wedding dress and it was designated in her will as an "heirloom to the crown," which meant it would be handed down to future queens for generations to come. The piece was worn by Queen Alexandra for her 1902 coronation and by Queen Mary, the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth through the years.

Queen Camilla wearing a blue coat and diamond brooch smiling on April 8, 2025

Queen Camilla wore a blue Fiona Clare coat with her sparkling brooch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wearing a blue coat and King Charles wearing a suit standing in front of the Colosseum on April 8, 2025

The King and Queen posed in front of the Colosseum during their visit to Rome.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wearing a blue coat with a diamond brooch standing next to The King and smiling standing in front of soldiers on April 8, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla are visiting Italy for an official state visit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth frequently wore Prince Albert's brooch throughout her 70-year reign, pinning it to her coat for numerous occasions, and now Queen Camilla has the honor of wearing the piece.

And while Princess Diana never wore the brooch, it's said to have inspired her engagement ring, which features a very similar sapphire design surrounded by designs. The iconic ring, of course, was later given to Kate Middleton when Prince William proposed in 2010.

Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers said that due to its incredible history, the sapphire and diamond pin—which contains a center stone of "at least 40 carats" would be "worth around £8 million" (roughly $10 million) if it sold today.

