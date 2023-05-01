New Documentary Reveals Previously Unseen Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Grandfather King Charles

As far as we’re concerned, we can never get enough of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and we got to see some never-before-seen images of them with their grandfather, King Charles, in the new BBC documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, which aired last night.

Per The Mirror , two new images of George and Charlotte snuck into the documentary, both showing the King as a proud and doting grandfather. One image showed the King around 2016 playing with Charlotte, who was still just a baby, holding up a toy, seemingly much to her delight—although we can’t see her face full on. (Unbelievably, she turns eight years old tomorrow.) The second new snap featured the King and George at a tea party thought to be taken the same year, with the King pointing out something of interest to George as the latter holds on to a glass of juice. (Don’t worry, Louis made the film, too, but we’d already seen that photo before.)

(Image credit: Getty)

The photos were shown over a voiceover from the King speaking from a previous interview about what motivates him in his quest to protect the environment: “I mind so much about the future, what we’re going to leave to our children and grandchildren,” he said. “That’s what really gets me going.”

Simon Young, the BBC’s head of history, said the documentary offered “fresh insight into [the King’s] remarkable life,” per The Sun . “It’s a real privilege to be trusted with such rare, unseen archive material to create a new and distinctive portrait of someone so famous and photographed.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The doc kicked off a big—if not the biggest—week in the King’s 74 years of life: We’re not sure if you’ve heard or not, but his Coronation is on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. Both George and Charlotte will be in attendance, with George serving as one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honor (and making history as the youngest future monarch to actively participate in a Coronation).